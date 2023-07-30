Feyenoord has almost succeeded in attracting a replacement for the sold Danilo. Cercle Brugge striker Ayase Ueda is close to a transfer to the national champion. The attacker is no longer in the match selection for the duel with Royal Antwerp FC today.

Cercle Brugge opens the new Belgian season this afternoon at 1.30 pm with a home match against national champions Antwerp. Images on the channels of Cercle Brugge show that Ueda has traveled to Antwerp with his team, but the striker is not part of the selection for the game. Ueda is therefore not on the bench either, after an agreement was reached between Feyenoord and Cercle Brugge last night. The deal is now complete. Only details stand in the way of a transition to the Kuip.

Danilo left for Rangers on Friday for a transfer fee of up to six million euros. With Ueda, Feyenoord hopes to rekindle the competition with Santiago Giménez. The Mexican, who had his big breakthrough in Rotterdam last season, is currently the only center forward that coach Arne Slot has at his disposal. See also Countries backing Russia and Ukraine's allies

22 goals

With 22 goals, the 24-year-old Japanese finished number two in the top scorers ranking of the highest Belgian league last season. Ueda made the switch from the Japanese Kashima Antlers to Bruges a year ago. The attacker, who has played fifteen international matches for Japan since 2019, also showed his nose for goal in Japan.

Listen to all our football podcasts here





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all videos about Dutch football here