AYANEO officially presented the Retro Mini PC AM01a tiny gaming computer with a retro design, designed for experiences that are not too technically demanding, therefore 2D and retrogaming but also less demanding triple A titles.

Available for preorder on Indiegogo with prices starting from $150 for the Early Bird, the Retro Mini PC AM01 boasts different configurations: the basic model is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U processor, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of M.2 SSD storage, but it is possible to go up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of M.2 SSD storage.

With this device AYANEO aims to inaugurate the “era of Mini PC 2.0”, combining the compactness and convenience of the barebones world with a nostalgic aestheticwhich can also be further enriched through a series of interchangeable magnetic customisations.