AYANEO officially presented the Retro Mini PC AM01a tiny gaming computer with a retro design, designed for experiences that are not too technically demanding, therefore 2D and retrogaming but also less demanding triple A titles.
Available for preorder on Indiegogo with prices starting from $150 for the Early Bird, the Retro Mini PC AM01 boasts different configurations: the basic model is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U processor, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of M.2 SSD storage, but it is possible to go up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of M.2 SSD storage.
With this device AYANEO aims to inaugurate the “era of Mini PC 2.0”, combining the compactness and convenience of the barebones world with a nostalgic aestheticwhich can also be further enriched through a series of interchangeable magnetic customisations.
Is there life beyond handhelds?
AYANEO’s objective is precise and ambitious: to create a new market niche by focusing on mini PCs and making them attractive from an aesthetic point of view compared to simple barebones, all very similar to each other in terms of design.
The convenience of this solution (which also comes with Windows 11 pre-installed) is undoubted, but it will be necessary to understand what the actual capabilities of the Retro Mini PC AM01 will be in the gaming field to better understand the product.
