In a surprise move, Ayaneo announced the Next lite a Steam Deck style portable PC that has the distinction of having installed SteamOS , Valve's Linux-based operating system. This is the first non-Valve device of its kind with SteamOS.

Few details

Portable console-like PCs are a growing market

Unfortunately the announcement does not contain many details. The Next Lite will be equipped with one 7″ screen at 800p and a 47Wh battery. These are similar features to those of the Next Pro, also from Ayaneo.

Other technical features are completely missing. The NextPro it was equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U CPU. Considering the two years under its belt, one hopes that the Next Lite will have something better, although it must be said that Ayaneo doesn't want to go too high with the price. Considering that the Next Pro cost more than a thousand dollars and that the official press release talks about lowering the barriers to entry, while popularizing some of the main features of the laptops, it could be equipped with one of the slower 7040U series chips.

What is interesting is the adoption of SteamOS, currently an optimal solution for this type of peripheral, given that Microsoft has not yet launched its Windows for laptops, probably also caught off guard by the success of Steam Decks.

Like all Ayaneo products, the Next Lite will also be financed through crowd funding. So it's not even a given that it will hit the market. Reservations will start from January 11th, even if they are not active for now and there is no information on the price.