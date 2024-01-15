AYANEO AM02 Retro Mini has one exit date official: the interesting mini PC equipped with AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS APU will be available starting January 18th and can be purchased via IndieGoGo.
Variant of the AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM01, AM02 Retro Mini features a AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS, Zen 4 APU with 8 cores and 16 threads, 8 MB of L2 cache and 16 MB of L3 cache, as well as a clock frequency of up to 5.1 GHz and a TDP configurable between 35W and 54W. The integrated iGPU is a Radeon 780M with RDNA 3 architecture, 12 compute units and a frequency of 2.7 GHz.
Design makes the difference
However, it is the design that makes the difference, given that the AM02 Retro Mini harks back to the aesthetics of the classic NESadding to the mix a 4-inch touch screen that adds useful extra features to the device.
The front cover constitutes a further peculiarity of the AYANEO mini PC, as it hides the ports (which include some USB-C, USB-A and an HDMI output), while the price for the moment it is still covered in mystery.
