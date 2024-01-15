AYANEO AM02 Retro Mini has one exit date official: the interesting mini PC equipped with AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS APU will be available starting January 18th and can be purchased via IndieGoGo.

Variant of the AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM01, AM02 Retro Mini features a AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS, Zen 4 APU with 8 cores and 16 threads, 8 MB of L2 cache and 16 MB of L3 cache, as well as a clock frequency of up to 5.1 GHz and a TDP configurable between 35W and 54W. The integrated iGPU is a Radeon 780M with RDNA 3 architecture, 12 compute units and a frequency of 2.7 GHz.