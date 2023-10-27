CMany Germans only drink champagne on special occasions. And since they are naturally rather rare, the enjoyment of this fine sparkling wine usually remains something extraordinary. In France, the home of champagne, corks are popped more often and at will, for example when eating.

In order to clearly learn why the sparkling wine can also be a good accompaniment to meals, the guests of the Hotel Kronenschlösschen in Hattenheim in the Rheingau recently took a course for an evening. The Ayala champagne house had sent its export manager Rachel Mignot to pour the house wines for guests to accompany a menu by chef Roland Gorgosilich.