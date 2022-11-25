Star Comics announced the release date for the first volumes of AYAKASHI TRIANGLEnew work by Kentaro Yabuki. It will be possible to buy the first two volumes in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from 30 November at the introductory price of €5.90 each.

Let’s find out more information together thanks to the press release released by the company.

AYAKASHI TRIANGLE: THE NEW, EXPLORING SERIES BY KENTARO YABUKI

Out at the end of November with the first two volumes at the same time

Kentaro Yabuki – author of the drawings of TO LOVE-RU And TO LOVE-RU DARKNESS and the manga adaptation of DARLING IN THE FRANXX – returns with his new work: AYAKASHI TRIANGLEout November 30 with volumes 1 and 2.

The manga, from which the anime that will be released in Japan in 2023 is based, was originally serialized in “Weekly Shonen Jump” and perfectly mixes supernatural, romance, comedy and action, to which a generous touch of mischief is added.

The protagonists of the story are the skilled exorcist ninja Matsuria little shy and awkward in love matters, and his buxom and determined childhood friend Suzuboth secretly(?) in love with each other.

The beautiful Suzu, for some reason, falls prey to the ayakashi, evil spirits who consider her very appetizing. Ready to do anything to defend it, Matsuri clashes with the king of the ayakashi, the chubby cat-demon Shirogane, but the outcome of this battle is unpredictable. Shirogane is defeated, but manages to place a curse on Matsuri that will make him… a girl!

Matsuri’s life will inevitably change. But how will her relationship with Suzu evolve, just now that she had decided to declare herself? And will Shirogane ever give up on his resolve to eat Suzu?

AYAKASHI TRIANGLE it will bring a breath of freshness and fun, leaving readers speechless in front of the author’s splendid and detailed drawings, which enhance the action scenes and spicy moments. Inspired by Japanese folklore and the world of spirits, the master Yabuki has been able to create a fascinating and captivating story, which can be discovered with pleasure – thanks also to the presence of amusing gags and romantic moments – and which makes you want to continue reading the later volumes.

AYAKASHI TRIANGLE will arrive in the comic book store, bookstore and online store on November 30, exceptionally with the first two volumesnot to be missed.

DRAGON 290

AYAKASHI TRIANGLE no. 1

Kentaro Yabuki

11.5×17.5, B, b/w, pp. 192, with jacket, €5.90

Release date: 11/30/2022 in the comic book store, bookstore and online store

Isbn 9788822636621

DRAGON 291

AYAKASHI TRIANGLE no. 2

Kentaro Yabuki

11.5×17.5, B, b/w, pp. 192, with jacket, €5.90

Release date: 11/30/2022 in the comic book store, bookstore and online store

Isbn 9788822637376

Kentaro Yabuki is a Japanese cartoonist. Among his works Black Cat (2000), To Love-Ru (2006), To Love-Ru Darkness (2010), Darling In The Franxx (2018) e Ayakashi Triangle (2020).

