In the year 2000, Robert Berman and other colleagues from Yale University (USA) injected a small amount of ketamine to seven depressed people. The effects of the drug, synthesized in 1962 and used as an anesthetic, impressed researchers. Patients began to improve one day after injection and continued to do so for the next three days. Almost two decades later, this psychedelic drug, which is also taken for fun, was approved in 2019 in the US in the form of esketamine and applied by inhaler. The new medicine, very similar to ketamine, which costs half a euro per vial, is already used in Spain for more than 300 euros a dose.

The success of this drug, despite its notoriety for its use on the dance floor and its appearance in police seizures, was a pharmacological novelty against depression after years without treatment and encouraged the current psychedelic renaissance. After decades of study in research centers and underground communities, several molecules that produce altered states of mind are very close to beginning to be used as commercial drugs in the treatment of mental illness. MDMA, also popular in nightlife, has already been approved in Australia to treat post-traumatic stress, and psilocybin for depression. More countries will soon follow that path.

Another of the substances that is on the rise is ayahuasca. This infusion, taken by the pre-Columbian peoples of the Amazon, is prepared from a liana, which gives its name to the drink, and the leaves of a bush known as chacruna, where DMT is found, a psychedelic compound similar to that of mushrooms. magical and responsible for the hallucinogenic experience. If only the leaves are used, the DMT degrades before reaching the blood, but the active principles of the liana protect it from stomach enzymes and keep it in the body until it exerts its visionary influence, but it is not surprising that the concoction, of an unpleasant taste, causes vomiting. These effects, along with the intense emotional experiences it can cause, make it uninteresting as a source of fun.

For centuries, some American populations have used ayahuasca to deepen their relationship with nature, with their group and with themselves, and in recent years, more and more people from outside that culture have been looking for ways out of the labyrinths in this mystical tea. of modern life. Depression, some personality disorders or addictions are among the conditions that, according to observational studies, the substance can alleviate. Modern science is now trying to harness the abilities of ayahuasca in order to take advantage of them according to the western pharmaceutical tradition.

In a review of studies recently published, a group led by Dimitri Daldegan-Bueno, from the State University of Campinas, in Brazil, reflects the importance of animal studies to try to understand the effects of this substance. It seeks to differentiate which part is due to the ritual that accompanies the intake or how to develop experiments that include patients who receive a placebo to compare the different effects on those who receive an inert substance and those who actually take ayahuasca. Although ayahuasca is safe in ceremonial amounts, animal studies show that it can be toxic at higher doses. For this reason, they miss toxicity studies during pregnancy or in developing individuals, and confirm its potential as an antidepressant or to treat addictions.

Daldegan-Bueno points out that there are already clinical trials with ayahuasca for depression in hospitals “that have not shown serious side effects” and that decades of studies in communities with a tradition of ayahuasca consumption have not found them either. “This”, he points out, “does not mean that there are no risks in its use. The psychological effects can be very intense. […] and sometimes the person may need support to assimilate the experience. In general, ayahuasca is contraindicated for people with mental disorders related to the psychotic spectrum because it can cause an episode or make it worse,” he warns. In addition, there can be “interactions with some antidepressant medications, so it is advisable that people who take them consult their psychiatrist before taking ayahuasca.”

The researcher affirms that the indigenous communities that take the substance have security measures based on centuries of accumulated knowledge, but warns that the expansion of ayahuasca, which can now be taken in weekend retreats in many places thousands of kilometers of the Amazon, requires that new practitioners inform themselves, assimilating this knowledge and also that acquired through science.

The psychedelic renaissance is going to revive, around ayahuasca more than with other substances, a conflict between the ancestral uses of some plants and the uses of modern science. José Carlos Bouso scientific director of the icers foundation (International Center for Teaching, Research and Ethnobotanical Services), in Barcelona, ​​dedicated to promoting the safe use of psychoactive plants, recalls that “ayahuasca ceremonies have been held in Spain for 30 years.” Anthropologists interested in Amazonian medicine “learned to perform rituals there and had shamanic training to reproduce traditional contexts as much as possible,” explains Bouso. “In these community contexts, it has been used, not so much with the biomedical limitations of seeking a cure for a disease, but rather as a way of self-care and managing one’s own health,” he adds.

Bouso was a pioneer in the use of psychedelics in mental health and suffered from prejudices that now seem to be fading. In 2002, when he was 32 years old and a doctoral student at the Autonomous University of Madrid, he started a clinical trial to test MDMA in the treatment of post-traumatic stress in victims of sexual assault. After the publication of a report in EL PAÍS explaining the project, fear of the image that public funding could give to the use of an illegal drug, even for therapeutic purposes, led the authorities to halt the project. In recent years he has carried out observational studies with follow-up of ayahuasca users, both in Spain and Peru, to measure psychological aspects and quality of life. “We have seen improvements, especially in depression, mood and quality of life, and also in complicated grief and post-traumatic stress,” he sums up.

In Spain, ayahuasca is in legal limbo and although it is not specifically prohibited, there have been arrests of shamans that offered it. There is also a tension between the biomedical and the community model. “There should be a dialogue between these two models, to share knowledge and for everyone to benefit,” Bouso proposes. “In the biomedical model there is knowledge of the theory and how to assess efficiency and effectiveness in the context of clinical trials. But there is no practical knowledge, which we do have in community contexts”, he affirms. “In my opinion, the ideal would be for there to be regulation and for this dialogue to be encouraged.”

José Morales, a researcher at the Complutense University of Madrid, is on the more scientific side of this psychedelic revolution, but he also considers the experience of community use to be very useful. “We have information from thousands of people who have consumed ayahuasca and we have no reported deaths when it is used alone. Another thing is when it is mixed with sapo bufo, cocaine or other substances”, affirms Morales, who assures that “DMT does not create addiction”. In his laboratory, they investigate the use of the substance within the Western scientific and pharmaceutical model, investigating how to transfer the use of DMT, pricked, inhaled or drunk, to the clinic, “like any other drug”, says Morales.

People who take ayahuasca in shamanic uses seek a mystical experience in which hallucinations can occur, but the biomedical approach has other objectives. “We have seen that the therapeutic effect, to treat depression or addictions, can be achieved from microdoses without these hallucinogenic effects, because we have observed that this therapeutic effect is produced from a receptor that is not the hallucinogen”, states Morales. The research will try to develop more standardized treatments in which the exact amount of the drug being taken is known and a treatment that, like all psychiatric treatments, is inevitably subjective and inseparable from the context in which it is applied, can be evaluated with some objectivity. take. These types of drugs are getting closer. A few weeks agothe Canadian company Filament Health announced that it is seeking approval from the FDA, the US medical agency, to begin trials with the first ayahuasca pill.

At the Research Institute of the Hospital de Sant Pau, in Barcelona, ​​Joaquim Soler has studied the potential of ayahuasca to enhance the effects of meditation. “We have seen that after taking a shot, the capacity for acceptance and self-love improves and the tendency to judge oneself decreases. It’s like the effect you get with the mindfulness, but without so much training time”, he explains. “It can be useful for treating people with childhood trauma or sexual abuse, because it allows to evoke autobiographical memories with a very high degree of acceptance. It is a reprocessing similar to a prolonged exposure in psychotherapy ”, he continues.

As in the case of other psychedelic drugs, for the experience to be useful it will require monitoring by trained professionals, something that makes the application of this type of therapy more expensive and difficult. In principle, it cannot be used as an antidepressant pill that the patient takes at home with very brief medical supervision. “You have to apply it in the correct context, because a bad experience can lead you to psychiatry for post-traumatic stress,” warns Soler, who believes that it is necessary to study with the scientific method in which pathologies it can be most useful or the mechanisms that make it work.

With the opening around the therapeutic uses of ayahuasca, there has also been a boom in its use in community ceremonies that are not always organized by people with adequate training. Daldegan-Bueno recalls that “a recent study identified contaminants such as drugs and other psychedelic substances in ayahuasca samples throughout Europe.” Taking aspects like this into account “is essential, both for people who seek and offer ayahuasca,” he points out. The harmony mentioned by Bouso between traditional knowledge, the application of the scientific method and the regulation of the use of ayahuasca can help to avoid the risks of uncritical belief in exotic substances with magical qualities to solve problems inherent to life, and racism. or the prudery that has delayed decades the use of substances that increasingly accumulate more evidence of their potential.

