That day was the day. The day they were to appear. A shaman named El Rubio had drunk yage the night before and had met the children in his dream. She interpreted it as a divine sign. The indigenous people Nicolás, Dairo, Eliezer and Álex walked the next day through the jungle with that mystical conviction. They were alone, a while before they had overtaken the military with whom they were going and had gotten lost in the undergrowth. It was three in the afternoon, a time when it was prudent to return to camp before night fell. But they kept going because of the faith they had in the sorcerer’s words. On that aimless walk, the four of them ran into a turtle.

“Little turtle, if you don’t deliver the children I’m going to eat your liver fried,” Eliezer told her between laughs.

“And I drink his blood,” Nicolás was more explicit.

The turtle did not flinch. Eliezer strapped it on his back and carried it with him like a backpack. The trackers advanced another ten meters, until they reached a clearing. There, Dairo heard in the distance what seemed like the cry of a baby. He calculates that it was about 50 meters away in a straight line. “It’s the children!” He had the urge to shout. And they all ran away. Nicolás was the first to reach them and found Lesly, the eldest, 13 years old, with the one-year-old baby in her arms. She gave him a hug and told him not to be afraid, that they were indigenous people from Putumayo and that they had been looking for them for weeks.

The brothers were sheltering at that time in a shelter built with banana leaves, a tropical plant, and some sheets that they had taken from the plane that had crashed 40 days earlier. They, who were traveling in the tail, came out unharmed from the frontal blow to the ground. The three adults, on the other hand, were in the front and died from the impact. Since then, the children wandered alone in the Amazon.

Special Forces soldiers support the search for the four minors who disappeared after a plane crash. Colombian Army (EFE)

The natives, grateful to the gods for the find, blew tobacco as an offering to the jungle and sprinkled the children with holy water. The only boy, the five-year-old boy, told them that his mother had died in the accident. Dairo, to warn of what happened, hit the root of a bamba, which produces a sound that extends more than a kilometer away. But no one answered him back. They were alone and soon it was going to get dark. They had to run, Dairo says, because they feared that the forest goblin, the one they believed had kept the children captive all this time, could take them away again. So they each loaded one of the children and started back to the nearest military camp. When they spotted the soldiers’ uniforms in the undergrowth, Dairo yelled: “We found the target.” The turtle had done his part.

In this way, the rescue that had half the world in suspense ended last Friday. It was nothing short of a miracle: first, because the children were unharmed in a plane crash, and second, because they later managed to survive for almost seven weeks in a jungle infested with jaguars, poisonous snakes, and toxic plants. The army and indigenous communities had searched tirelessly for them. They had traveled half the jungle after them, but the children appeared only five kilometers from the crashed plane. How could that happen? One theory is that the children avoided the adults for fear of being scolded and therefore remained quiet when they heard the footsteps of the soldiers.

The children, who appeared malnourished and with symptoms of dehydration, full of mosquito bites, have been admitted to the Bogotá Military Hospital waiting for Family Welfare, the institution that takes care of minors in the country, to decide who will remains in his custody. His mother, Magdalena Mucutuy, died in the accident, a woman who ran marathons in her youth, the most natural thing is that they ended up in the hands of the father, Manuel Ranoque, but he is suspected of mistreating his wife and children. Ranoque is the biological father of the two minors, the baby and the five-year-old, and stepfather of Lesly and the other nine-year-old girl, Soleiny. The maternal grandparents assure that he never took care of his family, they accuse him of being alcoholic and violent. The Government will decide in the coming months what happens to some minors who surely do not know that, out there, they are considered heroes.

The army sent more than 100 special forces members to find them. The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, assured that it was a national priority. The Flores commando rappelled down into the jungle from a helicopter 60 meters above sea level. He carried an M-4 rifle, hand grenades, night vision and a satellite phone. He was armed with the possibility of meeting with the FARC dissidents, the guerrillas who did not accept the peace process and are still up in arms in the most inaccessible places in the country. Flores and his companions began a mission similar to looking for a needle in a haystack.

Soldiers were preparing to board a helicopter to search for the missing children. Mauricio Duenas Castañeda (EFE)

During the month they were immersed in the jungle they did not shower. The rainwater that ran down their bodies was all that cleaned them. They did not make coffee and were forbidden to wear deodorant for fear that the scent would reach the enemy. Whiskey or brandy was poured into the pipes to satisfy the spirits of the jungle. “We did our research, but we respected indigenous beliefs,” says Flores. They sprinkled tobacco on the floor as a sign of goodwill. The military were very skeptical at first of the idea that a goblin was holding the brothers. “But we ended up believing what they said. We found the footprints of the children, but not them. It was as if something supernatural made them invisible. For the record, I believe in God,” added Flores.

Lesly, meanwhile, kept her brothers alive. The young woman had notions of survival in the jungle. She lived in Chuquiqui, a community in Araracuara, a town in the middle of the jungle that grew up around a prison that a Colombian president built for the most dangerous criminals. The prisoners did not have cells, they lived outdoors, but trapped by the jungle. Crossing it was certain death. Not for Lesly, who has learned to move because of her since she was a child. She knew how to navigate by the few rays that filtered through the trees, recognize passable paths, broken branches where someone had passed, poisonous plants. Her maternal family tells that sometimes she fled from her father’s beatings and she hid for two or three days in the jungle.

Lesly lost a pair of shears a few days after being lost, and thereafter used her teeth to cut branches and make shelters. She ran out of food and she was chewing fruits to put them in the bottle or a bottle of water to feed the baby. When she was found, she was carrying a bag of farina, a kind of coarse flour derived from cassava, and milpes, a violet-colored fruit. She got out of the plane and took some sheets, the fariña, the awning with which they were sheltered and, incidentally, emptied the first-aid kit.

“It was too imaginative,” says Pedro Sánchez, a general of the Colombian special forces whose eyes water in the interview.

“What do you think of that theory that the children hid from you for fear of being scolded?”

—We passed 40 meters from them, perhaps the same day, or a day before or after. And they listened to us, both the soldiers and the indigenous people. Lesly heard the helicopter, the speakers with her grandmother’s voice, but I don’t know why he didn’t help us find her easy. That only she knows.

Manuel Ranoque, father of the four children who disappeared in the jungle, with a Colombian Army soldier. Colombian Military Forces (EFE)

The father, Manuel Ranoque, joined that search. He had met Magdalena, the children’s mother, when they both worked in informal mining extracting gold. To do so, they amalgamated the sediment with toxic substances such as mercury. Once the gold was separated, that mercury returned to the river, poisoning it. This business is usually in the hands of organized crime. In 2015 they went to live together, very close to his mother. What has been happening since the first sun of humanity happened to Magdalena: she got along badly with her mother-in-law. He later became governor of Puerto Sábalo, an indigenous reservation. At Easter this year he left suddenly, leaving his family behind. According to his version, he received threats from the dissidents, which they have denied in a statement. The mother and children caught the plane, driven by a former taxi driver, on May 1, planning to meet him. The idea was to start a new life in Bogotá, far from the Amazon.

“I entered the jungle on the 7th and never came out again. I wanted to find them”, says Ranoque. He calculates that he traveled 30 kilometers a day, something almost impossible for a Westerner, but it is common among indigenous people who live in jungle areas. He first searched for the Apaporis river basin, next to where the plane fell. He also offered cigarettes and brandy to Mother Nature. He chewed powdered coca leaf to —this is called mambear— connect with the spirits. But the days passed and there was no trace of his children. A pain oppressed his chest.

Pedro Sánchez, the commander, also got desperate and went himself to the jungle on the 7th. In the undergrowth, he prayed an Our Father with his men and then, opening his arms, said: “Oh, mother jungle, allow these humble Mortals find these children and let’s get them home soon.” He trudged through the mud and tree roots and saw how difficult it was to move on the ground. He met the natives, who had asked him to bring whiskey. Sánchez had ordered it to be bought at the supermarket, but now they told him that it was no longer necessary, that the brandy was enough. The goblin was sated. Sánchez found his commandos tired of him after 30 days of searching, so he ordered his relief. Private Flores was going home.

The commander had lived through very hard times before in that month of searching. On May 18, they informed him that they had found a footprint and that it was recent, at most one day before. He believed then that the time had come. He moved more helicopters, planes, satellite images. “You can’t sleep tonight, you have to go on for 24 hours”, he asked the soldiers. The reason? They were the most important hours, the golden ones, he says. He used all the resources available to him. But after so much effort they found nothing. Sánchez couldn’t believe it, he didn’t know what was preventing them from finding them.

Gustavo Petro greets a nurse during a visit to the four indigenous children who were found alive. PRESIDENTIAL PRESS (AFP)

Another 18 days passed with no word from the children. 36 days of search were completed. The commander was desperate. He went to the chapel to pray and wait for signs. He did not manifest anything to him. He read the Bible to find some passage that would enlighten him, but he too was in vain. “Give me some sign, my God,” he implored. He only received silence, which he interpreted as a call to keep working and not lose faith. For the indigenous the children were in the hands of a goblin, for him in those of Jesus Christ.

He didn’t know it then, but everything was about to be resolved. Commander Cota, one of his soldiers on the ground, called him urgently on the 9th. The indigenous people, with the turtle on their backs, had already delivered the children.

“Miracle, miracle, miracle,” Cota said, upset.

It was the code word they had arranged for the moment of discovery.

“And how are the children?” asked Sánchez.

—Alive.

