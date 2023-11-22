Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The mare, Aya Al-Maoud, from the Ajman Stud, won the title of “Most Beautiful Mares,” at the opening of the activities of the first day of the UAE National Arabian Horse Beauty Championship, which is held in the grand hall of Boudheib Academy in the Al Khatam area in Abu Dhabi.

The championship activities are held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Association.

The mare, Aya Al-Maoud, scored the highest average of 93.10 points during the qualifying competitions for the championship organized by the Emirates Arabian Horse Association, with the participation of 199 purebred Arabian horses. The competitions also witnessed the brilliance of the Ajman Stud’s horses by achieving a “triple.”

“Aya Al-Maoud” excelled in the race for 7-year-old mares, and “Fai Al-Hawajer” by Ahmed Rashid Al-Hantoubi came in second place, achieving 92.30 points, and “A J Salamah” by Khaled Shaaban came in third place, achieving 92.00 points.

The filly, “KA Bashayer” by Khaled Al-Amiri, started the competitions by winning the first half designated for one-year-old fillies, Section “A,” achieving 90.90 points. She was followed in second place by “Al-Aryam Bahja” by Al-Aryam Stables, achieving 90.60 points, and “MK Dhabiya” by Amr won second place. Mohsen Hussein, third place, achieving 90.50 points.

“AJ Sajeel” from Ajman Stud topped the “B” section, achieving 91.90 points, and “Lana Al Firas” by Firas Fouad Mishal came in second place, achieving 91.50 points, and “D Mathuba” from Dubai Stud came in third place, achieving 91.10 points.

“Al-Aryam Retaj” by Al-Aryam Stables won first place in the two-year-old filly category, achieving 91.90 points, and “AJ Karama” by Ajman Stud came in second place, achieving 91.30 points, and “ES Jawaher” by Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Qasimi won, Third place, achieving 91.30 points. “SS Farah Taleen” by Amr Mohsen topped the category of 3-year-old fillies, achieving 92.30 points, followed in second place by “Al-Aryam Rose” by Al-Aryam Stables, achieving 91.70 points, and “AJ Sajela” by Ajman Stud came in third place, achieving 91.60 points.

“Dorrat Al Haddad” from Amara Stud topped the category of mares aged 4 to 6 years, achieving 92.80 points, and “AJ Ghazala” from Ajman Stud came in second place, achieving 92.10 points, and “D Asala” from Dubai Stud came in third place, achieving 92.00 points.

“AJ Rabdan” completed the hat-trick for the Ajman Stud, topping the first round for male horses designated for one-year-old colts in Section “A,” achieving 92.00 points. “ZSQ Fanan” by Zayed Saad Al Qahtani came second, achieving 90.80 points, and “Mirage Al Bateen” came third for the Stud. Al Bateen, achieving 89.30 points.

“Fam Apollo” by Federico José Jordan concluded the first day’s competitions when it topped the “B” section for yearling colts, achieving 91.70 points, and “Al-Aryam Ajeeb” for Al-Aryam Stables came second, achieving 91.20 points, and third was “Al-Aryam Al-Yah” for Al-Aryam Stables, achieving 91.10 points.