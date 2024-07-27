Ay movement | The time for consensus is over, says Riku Aalto – In Valkeakoski, the audience roared angrily when the governing parties were on the floor

Ay movement|At the workers’ music party, the discussion about the autumn labor market round heated up emotions. Ay-liike is ready to hit hard again if necessary.

Industrial union chairman Riku Aalto says that the negotiations on the next collective agreements will start exceptionally late this fall, perhaps only around September.

What is the reason?

“Both sides want to see what the world looks like. We have to look at how the economy and employment develop and what kind of agreements are made in other parts of the world.”

At the beginning of the year, the ay movement tried to get the government to back down on its reforms concerning working life by striking, but without success. The right to strike was restricted, and many reforms are still pending. They tighten the atmosphere.

In addition to salary increases, Aalto is sure that unemployment insurance will be on the table now that the government is cutting earnings-related daily allowance.

Despite the stagnation of the Finnish economy, the Confederation of Industry is going to apply for wage increases, the amount of which is still open.

“We are looking for increases where the purchasing power of our members would improve. Inflation has been high and increases in relation to inflation have been low, so purchasing power has weakened.”

Insinöriliitto, on the other hand, has set five percent increases as its goal.

Wave opens up his thoughts in an interview with HS in the paper factory landscape of Valkeakoski. A large crowd gathers at the traditional Työväki music festival.

In the holiday of happy music, the panel discussions tackle the storm cloud ahead in the fall, i.e. collective bargaining negotiations. The discussion is under the title “Will there be lightning in the fall?” Judging by the receipts the panelists threw at each other, there must be lightning strikes.

There was an active audience watching the panel discussions at the Toyvae’s music event on Saturday.

In Valkeakoski, the audience was not afraid to express their opinion about Miko Bergbom’s (ps) speeches. on the left, party secretary Mikkel Näkkäläjärvi (sd)

The panel is held in a white tent whose benches are decorated with rag rugs. The red lights alternately illuminate the panelists’ faces.

As the panel progresses, the rising wind also gets inside the tent. Friends in the audience warm each other up.

The public’s reactions show strong support for the ay movement. The minister of labor who came to speak on behalf of the government Arto Satonen (cook) and Miko Bergbom (ps) get a cold ride.

The shouts that cut the discussion about the employment effects of the government program:

“Where are the jobs?”

“How many jobs have been lost under this government?”

Industry Association does not support the export model desired by the government, because it does not want the negotiations of all unions to be on the shoulders of two unions.

“We don’t want to cross the line that we are negotiating the salaries of two million people,” says chairman Riku Aalto.

The idea of ​​the export model is that the wage agreement made by the industrial union and the technology industry would be the basis for other sectors as well, i.e. it would not be possible to get wage increases larger than the export sector.

The government wants to enshrine the export model in the legislation, because the labor market partners have not promoted it through negotiations.

According to Aalto, the model would bring down the mediation system.

“In the model, trade unions can cause labor market disturbances. Agreements are made at the behest of the mediator, not with the mediator. Those who have the power seek the terms of the employment relationship regardless of the mediator.”

He also sees one good side in the subject.

“On the other hand, it protects industries that do not have their own strength or sufficiently organized employees, which means that the mediator can apply for a salary increase according to the general line, which they would not get on their own.”

The government he criticized plans for local bargaining on the grounds that it would give employers in the unorganized sector more rights without the burden of obligations.

Aalto predicts next autumn’s collective bargaining negotiations will be difficult, according to the chairman of the other ay boss, the Automotive and Transport Workers’ Union AKT Ismo Kokon in the manner of.

“Difficult negotiations can be reached, but it depends on the government. The last three contracts have been requested from a mediator. I have to hope I don’t need a fourth. The signs do not look good”, Aalto sums up.

Wave believes that Finland’s labor market policy is moving towards the polarized model of the United States. This refers to the fact that in a two-party system, extremists are fighting for power, and when they come to power, they can undo the reforms of the previous party with the opposite policy.

“I believe that we are heading in the direction of America. The systems have become politicized in a new way, which leads to swings in both directions. It will guide behavior during the next election.”

He suspects that the time for consensus is over.

“There will be cracks in social peace. People are preparing for a different life and a way to take their own ideas forward into agreements and legislation. I estimate that we will see a very different world.”

Ay boss believes that there are still strikes in the ranks of the ay movement.

“There is motivation when people understand what kind of effects (collective agreements) have. Are we ready to defend or improve the conditions? I believe so.”

Despite the fact that the spring strike did not make the government change its decisions?

Aalto is of the opinion that such a conclusion cannot yet be made.

“In the spring, local agreements were opposed. Before the holidays, it was understood that changes had been made to it by the ministry.”

Teollisuusliitto’s chairman Riku Aalto participated in a panel discussion at Työväe’s music event in Valkeakoski.

Basic Finns Bergbom says that there are many Duners among the party’s supporters. The comment arouses resistance in the audience again.

When Bergbom talks about the government’s educational measures, the audience begins to shout support for adult education. This refers to the government’s decision to abolish the subsidy in question. Presenter Jari Korkki stomps the audience.

Aalto says that in the future collective bargaining negotiations, Teollisuusliitto will raise questions related to education. He refers in particular to how employees can acquire new skills in situations where they are laid off or fired.

After the political speech, there will be musical performances. Right next to it, the waves of Valkeakoski, illuminated by the evening sun, are bubbling. The collective chants of the workers echo into the air with great pomp.

At Työväe’s music event in Valkeakoski, the public followed a discussion about Finland’s labor market system and next winter’s test round.