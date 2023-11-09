Thursday, November 9, 2023
Ay movement | Teollisuusliitto and Pro announced political strikes in the constituencies of Vaasa and Satakunta

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 9, 2023
in World Europe
Strikes will be held next week on Tuesday in the Vaasa electoral district and on Wednesday in the Satakunta electoral district.

Industry Association and Ammattiliitto Pro announce that they will organize political strikes next week in the constituencies of Vaasa and Satakunta. The strikes are opposed to the working life changes planned by the government.

One-day strikes will be organized next Tuesday in the Vaasa electoral district and next Wednesday in the Satakunta electoral district.

A total of 18 industrial jobs are targeted by the industrial union’s strikes. Pro’s strikes affect 15 jobs.

