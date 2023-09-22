Ay movement | SAK’s industrial action starts with the walkouts of Teollisuusliitto and Pami’s demonstrations

Teollisuusliitto organizes hour-long walkouts at the workplace on Tuesday.

of SAK the largest member union Teollisuusliitto will start industrial action next week Petteri Orpon (kok) against the weakening of the government’s working life.

The union says in a press release that it will organize hour-long marches in the constituencies of Lapland and Oulu on Tuesday. The walkouts will be attended by members working at Škoda, Nokia and Stora Enso locations, among others.

On the other hand, Pam, the trade union of the service industries, will organize demonstrations together with Rakennusliito on the markets of Turku and Pori on Wednesday next week. From Pam, it is confirmed to HS that the demonstrations are not political strikes, but that they are participated in outside of working hours.

Marches out are part of the campaign of SAK, the central organization of Finnish trade unions, and its member unions.

SAK announced on Thursday starting next week various protests around Finland.

“The walkouts are our protest and our cry for help. The government was supposed to reduce the deficit of the state budget, but the government ended up reducing the Finnish employee,” says the chairman of Teollisuusliitto Riku Aalto in the bulletin.

Aalto appealed to the government and said that it can still change its direction and negotiate. The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) criticized SAK on Friday for not genuinely wanting to negotiate reforms in working life.

Pam’s the chairman Annika Rönni-Sallinen according to the government is trying to close the mouths of trade unions.

“Until now, the trade union movement’s message has had no effect. The board of Orpon–Purra has decided to pay for its economic program and reward its supporters with a weakening of the employee’s position,” says Rönni-Sallinen in the press release.

Teollisuusliitto’s Aalto criticizes the government’s weakening of unemployment security in particular.

According to Aalto, the government is pushing Finland away from the Nordic model towards countries with weak social security by limiting the right to strike and weakening general commitment.

“The government’s labor market compass points to the east. In its actions, the government has taken the example of countries with weak employment security, weak social security and weak opportunities to influence matters in the workplace.”