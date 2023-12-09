Ay movement | SAK’s Eloranta to Yle: Next week’s industrial action is avoidable

Eloranta wants a clear signal from the government that the views of wage earners will also be taken into account.

Central organization of wage earners The industrial action planned by SAK for Thursday next week is still avoidable, says SAK chairman Jarkko Eloranta.

SAK’s member unions said on Thursday that on December 14, they will carry out extensive, 24-hour political industrial action if the government does not open the way for the trade unions to have genuine negotiations.

“The strike is avoidable. We have stated that they are conditional. It now requires a signal from the government that our views can be taken into account in these concerns we have about the labor peace legislation, the reform of local bargaining and also unemployment security,” Eloranta said in an interview with Ylen Ykkösaamu.

“Does one joint negotiation table need to be created by Wednesday of next week? Not for sure, but a clear signal that the views of the wage earners are also being taken into account here,” continued Eloranta.

Also, STTK’s Ammattiliitto Pro and the university-educated Akava Engineers Union announced on Thursday that they will announce a 24-hour work stoppage on December 14 as a protest against the government’s reductions in working life.

Next Thursday, industrial action would hinder, for example, electricity production and train traffic.

Correction December 9 at 12:48 p.m.: The article previously incorrectly stated that next Thursday’s industrial action would threaten to stop electricity production and train traffic completely.