Morelos.- The delinquency is causing the business closing in the municipality of Axochiapanstate Morelosbecause of the extortionsand that will lead to a situation of economic crisis due to lack of sources of employment and therefore of unemployed.

Businessmen and population from that municipality commented that some closures are temporary, but others are permanent, they are even selling his furniturepublishes the newspaper El Sol de Cuautla.

in this month two pubs El Cactus and El Nocivo were permanently closed, where criminals arrived to collect “floor rights.”

The owners from those businessnot wanting to pay delinquents the fruit of their efforts, nor be hurt or killed if they resist, they prefer to close and leave.

Others businessmenprovided anonymitythey detailed that owners of fruit and vegetable businesses, poultry stores, butcher shops and other lines of business, are currently victims of the extortionistsand do not report for fear of reprisals, in the form of being beaten, injured or killed. See also Outrageous video of a man beating a girl in front of a woman in Jiutepec

The interviewees commented that the municipality of Axochiapan is an important supply area, both for Morelenses and for inhabitants of the state of Pueblawhich adjoins this town in Morelos that is “in the grip” of criminals.

If they continue extortionsand the business closing who refuse to pay, an economic crisis will come, which will impact the region in general, they abounded.

Leaders of the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of the eastern region pointed out that the authorities are not confronting crime, which causes a climate of confusion and anxiety in Mexico and throughout Morelos, which leads to closing businesses.

