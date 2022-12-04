Bad experience for a Guns N’ Roses fan who was in the audience at the Californian band’s concert on the evening of November 29 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia. On the closing notes of “Paradise City”, Axl Rose, the group’s frontman, threw the microphone into the audience, hitting Rebecca Howe, a fan who was later assisted by an off-duty policeman.

«I was in Diamond Standing, it was the last song, “Take Me Down To Paradise City” – the young woman told Adelaide Advertiser. He took a bow and then threw the mic to the crowd… and then bang, right on my nose.” In the photo released after the event, the woman was immortalized with bruises on her face, under both eyes and on her nose.

“I thought, Oh my god, he broke my face,” she added. What if it was a couple of inches to the right or left? I could have lost an eye… what if he hit me in the mouth and I broke my teeth? If I had turned my head and he had hit me on the temple, he could have killed me.’

The news quickly went viral and the singer’s response arrived via social media: «I was told that a fan may have been injured during the show in Adelaide, Australia, perhaps from being hit by the microphone at the end of the show, when traditionally I throw the mic to the fans. Assuming that’s true, we obviously don’t want fans to get hurt at our concerts.”

“Having thrown the mic at the end of the show for over 30 years, we’ve always thought it was something that is now known, that the fans themselves want and that gives them the opportunity to take the mic,” continued Axl Rose. Regardless of public safety issues, we will henceforth refrain from throwing the microphone or anything else at the fans during concerts. We hope the audience and of course the fans understand that sometimes these things can happen. A big thank you to everyone for understanding.”