After several requests, ‘Axl rose‘He returned to I am, great battles to fight for a consecrated chair. However, the rock star impersonator did not win jury approval.

As it is recalled, César Osorio came to the reality set to challenge ‘José José’, who finally remained in his position.

After its elimination, ‘Axl rose‘made a live broadcast from his Facebook account to give his disclaimers and launch strong accusations against the jury, his opponent and the production of I am, great battles.

César Osorio indicated that in the program there is a certain favoritism towards’Jose jose‘because, according to him, the copycat made mistakes that the juries ignored.

“I challenge Mr. Burga (José José) because I have heard him go out of tune, I have heard him run out of time. There are more important things to me than sitting in that chair. I challenged Burga because he is well out of tune, I told him and they cut off the mike. For people to realize, Celine Dion can come and they will not let her pass (if she faces ‘José José’)”He commented.

“People notice favoritism, and not because of me, but because of various”, He added.

On the other hand, ‘Axl rose‘made it clear that he has been working from a young age and that he owes nothing to Yo soy.

“The truth is this. I have not returned to I am for many years because I want to be paid. They don’t give me mobility or food”, He explained.

Likewise, it indicated that the production of I am, great battles it does not help the participants as to the clues.

At another point in the video, the impersonator mentioned that the production does not give him the contract that he signed.

“I have a contract that is intended for $ 10,000 for many reasons. A contract of which they did not want to give me a copy. That is something that is very wrong. It is my right that I take my copy, they denied it and I am asking for it with a notarized letter, “he said.

Finally, ‘Axl Rose’ expressed that it seems unethical that ‘Jose jose‘have a relative within the reality production.

“There is something you have to understand. I didn’t challenge Burga, I challenged the entire production. He (José José) is the favorite. What a less ethical thing, to have your family working in the production. People don’t know and they should know ”, he assured.

