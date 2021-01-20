He Axl Rose impersonator surprised his fans by announcing that he will enter I am, great battles, after several years of having a series of differences with Ricardo Moran.

Through his official Instagram account, Cesar Osorio He commented that he is very excited to participate in this cycle of competitions, especially due to the presence of Mauri Stern and Tony Succar, the two new members of the jury.

Well, now, I’m going to return to I am. It is not for being the great imitator, nor for wanting to win a contest, of which we already know enough. In a way, the new jury piles me up (it is what the program needed to raise the quality), “he wrote.

Axl Rose impersonator will return to I am

“And, to be honest, art in this country is the most ignored by the Ministry of Culture, so I will use the exhibition as a resource … I want rock!” ‘Axl Rose’ on his Instagram post.

As you remember, in December 2012, Cesar Osorio He refused to participate in Yo soy, la revancha, when he found out that he was not going to receive any payment or benefit.

When asked about Osorio’s comments, Ricardo Morán responded on Twitter “They sadden me, but we wish him the best in his career. They bark, Sancho, a sign that we are moving forward ”.

Peruvian imitators conquer Yo soy, Chile

National talent triumphs abroad. Three Peruvian imitators are participating in Yo soy, Chile, season 3. They are Sebastián Landa, Roberto Pereda and Harold Gamarra.

The imitators of José Feliciano, Julio Iglesias and Emmanuel have managed to conquer the jury with their great stage mastery and vocal quality.

Peruvian imitators in Yo soy Chile

I am, great battles, latest news:

