The lead singer of the rock band Guns n’ Roses, Axl Rose, was accused of raping a Penthouse model. Model and actress Sheila Kennedy claims the singer “violently” raped her in 1989 after they met at a New York nightclub. The case is being discussed in the New York State Supreme Court, CNN reports. According to the complaint, the incident occurred when Rose “was at the height of her success” and alleges that he “used her fame, status and power as a celebrity and artist in the music industry to manipulate, control and sexually assault Kennedy with violence.”

The complaint describes an incident in a New York hotel room, where Kennedy alleges that Rose, now 61, “knocked her to the floor,” dragged her by her hair, pinned her hands and continued to rape her “while she was in the throes of a sexual rage.” “Kennedy did not comply and she felt overwhelmed,” the complaint reads. “She figured the safest thing to do was lie down in bed and wait for Rose to finish attacking her.” According to the complaint, Kennedy suffered “severe emotional, physical, financial and psychological difficulties” following this episode.

Axl Rose’s lawyer he rejected all accusations speaking to CNN: “Simply put, it never happened”. These are ”fictitious” statements, explains the lawyer. “While he does not deny the possibility that a fan photo was taken in passing, Mr. Rose does not recall ever meeting or speaking with the plaintiff, and has never heard of these fictitious allegations before today,” the statement continues. declaration. “Mr. Rose – concludes the singer’s lawyer – is confident that this case will be resolved in his favor”.