Axitinib is drug commonly used to cure the cancer can restore memory and cognitive function in mice showing symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. To declare it is a new research UBC.

The study was published in the scientific journal EBioMedicine.

Axitinib: this is how it works

The Axitinib drug inhibits the growth of new blood vessels in the brain, a feature shared by both cancer tumors and Alzheimer’s, but this hallmark represents a new target for Alzheimer’s therapy itself.

The mice with Alzheimer’s disease undergoing the therapy not only showed a reduction in blood vessels and other Alzheimer’s markers in the brain, but also performed well on tests designed to measure learning and memory.

“We are really excited, because these findings suggest we can reuse cancer drugs approved for use as Alzheimer’s treatments.“Said the professor Wilf Jefferies, senior author of the study and principal investigator at the Center for Blood Research, Vancouver Prostate Center and Michael Smith Laboratories. “It could shorten its clinical development “.

Alzheimer’s disease is estimated to affect 50 million individuals worldwide. The disease is characterized by cognitive decline, memory loss and dysfunctional changes in the brain.

Potential treatments for Alzheimer’s have shown promise in animal models before, but have failed in clinical trials. Typically, these strategies target a protein called tau or a protein fragment known as beta-amyloid, but UBC researchers took a different approach. They left traditional goals alone and instead focused on containing angiogenesis, the growth of new blood vessels.

“The vast majority of clinical trials have targeted either directly or indirectly amyloid-beta or tau “, said prof. Jefferies. “Aside from some controversial recent findings, there has been a paucity of success in these clinical trials. Hence, a great deal of effort appears to have been directed towards the wrong goals to reverse Alzheimer’s ”.

Setting the stage for the new research, Prof. Jefferies’ previous pioneering work had shown that the proliferation of blood vessels compromises the blood-brain barrier in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. This barrier, made up largely of blood vessels, is believed to protect the brain from infection because foreign molecules cannot cross it easily.

Since cancerous tumors also rely on the growth of new blood vessels to survive and thrive, the researchers reasoned that a proven anticancer drug he could have halt the process in Alzheimer’s.

“Axitinib, the cancer drug we used, blocks a receptor in the brain called a tyrosine kinase receptor, which is partly responsible for stimulating blood vessel formation.“, Explained Dr. Chaahat Singh, first author of the article and researcher working with Prof. Jefferies. ” It prevents the growth of abnormal blood vessels, preventing many downstream effects ”.

Using Axitinib for only one month, i researchers drastically reduced the growth of new blood vessels, restored the blood-brain barrier, and most significantly, the mice demonstrated improved cognitive performance.

In a typical test, a mouse is trained to get a reward after passing a maze. A healthy mouse can achieve the reward, while an animal with Alzheimer’s disease symptoms cannot.

So far the treatment has only been applied to mice. Clinical trials will be needed to evaluate the effectiveness of this treatment in Alzheimer’s disease patients, as well as considering the long-term use of anticancer drugs in people living with Alzheimer’s, who are mostly elderly.

However, the researchers are optimistic. If Axitinib works well in humans, repurposing an already approved drug could advance its use for Alzheimer’s more rapidly.

“Researchers including myself have been disappointed to see numerous clinical trials for Alzheimer’s when they fail to meet their clinical endpoints“Said Prof. Jefferies. “The therapeutic approach we have discovered has the opportunity to review the clinical treatment of Alzheimer’s patients, which I think is absolutely necessary at this point to advance research. “

Alzheimer’s disease and dementia are more common in Western Europe, with North America soon after, and less common in sub-Saharan Africa.

African Americans are about twice as likely to have Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia than whites. Hispanics are about 1.5 times more likely to have Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia than Caucasians.