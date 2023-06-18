The visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Nicaragua this week exposed to the world the intensification of relations between the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega and other autocracies that are geopolitical enemies of the United States and its allies.

Ortega, an outspoken critic of the Americans, has faced international isolation in recent years due to his regime’s continued human rights violations and political harassment of opponents and critics.

However, in recent months, the Nicaraguan dictator has found in countries like Russia, China, Iran, Cuba and Venezuela an opportunity to expand commercial ties, with the aim of obtaining income that can continue to keep the Sandinista dictatorship in power.

The rapprochement with these countries has already begun to bear the first fruits for the Ortega regime. Last Tuesday (13), the country’s Parliament, controlled by the Sandinista regime, approved a customs cooperation agreement with Russia. The objective of the partnership is to improve trade between the two countries and “avoid the smuggling of goods”.

The initiative for the Decree of Approval of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Nicaragua and the Government of the Russian Federation on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters was unanimously approved by the 91 deputies that make up the Parliament.

Deputy Iris Montenegro, from the party that governs Nicaragua and president of the Foreign Relations Committee, said in the plenary session that the agreement will strengthen “cooperation in customs management” and “will help to determine the quality of products, prices and brands imported between the two countries”, avoiding “any mechanism of goods smuggling”.

She went on to say that “customs cooperation and mutual assistance can play an important role in strengthening trade.” And he argued that the partnership will allow customs administrations to start implementing international agreements that can provide “all the necessary elements for the exchange of information, that is, about the needs of the country, requesting the verification of its request, protecting the exchange data and ensuring reliability, and that this exchange is based on the principle of reciprocity”.

This week, Ortega promised Russian President Vladimir Putin, his ally, that “in the face of continuous and new threats from imperialism” [em referência aos Estados Unidos]they will continue to strengthen the “historic bonds of fraternity, partnership, solidarity and cooperation”, which, according to the dictator, “unite and characterize them”.

Russia’s ambassador to Nicaragua, Alexander Khokholikov, said on the 9th that the Kremlin is strengthening its “pragmatic and privileged” cooperation with the Ortega regime to “improve the country’s presence in Latin America”.

In April, in Managua, capital of Nicaragua, Ortega and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov analyzed bilateral cooperation and explored the possibility of expanding it. Since Ortega returned to the leadership of the country in 2007, Nicaragua and Russia have strengthened their relations in all fields.

This month, Ortega also issued a decree authorizing the entry, in the second half of this year, of an unspecified number of foreign military personnel in Nicaragua for “exchange purposes and humanitarian assistance”.

Among those authorized to enter the country are Russian troops, who, according to the decree, will participate in operations aimed at “training and exchange exercises in humanitarian aid operations, search, rescue and rescue missions in emergency situations or natural disasters with the Humanitarian and Rescue Unit of the Nicaraguan Army”.

Russia is a longtime ally of Nicaragua: during the first Sandinista regime (1979-1990), the Russians, who at the time led the USSR, even supplied Soviet weapons to the Nicaraguan Armed Forces.

Alliance with Iran

On his visit to Nicaragua, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi reaffirmed the need to “deepen the ties of friendship between Iran and Nicaragua” and said he intended to share “capabilities and experiences” between his country and that of the dictator Ortega. During the visit, Raisi and Ortega discussed bilateral cooperation agreements in the scientific, technological, energy, economic, cultural, political and commercial fields.

On his last day of visit, on Wednesday (14), the Iranian representative was at the National Assembly of Nicaragua, where he criticized the United States and recalled that the “visit to Latin America and Nicaragua demonstrates the political will of our country to consolidate and further deepen our friendly relations”.

Raisi also stated in the speech that, despite the great distance between Iran and Nicaragua and all of Latin America, “our hearts are very close and our goals are also very close”. During Raisi’s visit, Ortega highlighted the triumph of the Islamic revolution , in February 1979, and the Sandinista revolution, in July of the same year.

“We always say and repeat that we are twin revolutions, with deep roots in the defense of our identity”, said the dictator.

Earlier this year, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, head of Iranian diplomacy, said Iran and Nicaragua had “many similarities” and that the two countries were on the verge of finalizing compliance mechanisms to carry out bilateral agreements in several areas. Ortega says he supports the idea that Iran starts using nuclear energy for “peaceful purposes”.

Rapprochement with China

China and Nicaragua re-established their diplomatic relations in 2021 after 31 years of estrangement. This occurred after the Ortega regime broke relations with Taiwan and began to recognize the principle of “one China”, adopted by most countries in the world and which Beijing uses with the aim of isolating and expanding its influence over Taiwan.

The resumption of ties between China and Nicaragua has opened the door to greater cooperation and economic integration between the two countries. In 2022, the Ortega and Xi Jinping regimes expressed the need to reach trade agreements that would eliminate some tariffs on Nicaraguan products exported to the Chinese market. In addition, they also started negotiations to create a Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

The Chinese also showed interest in investing in infrastructure and development projects in Nicaragua, such as the interoceanic canal, the Caribbean port, the El Supremo Sueño de Bolívar refinery and power generation. China has also donated more than 1 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 and a large amount of syringes to Daniel Ortega’s country.

By the end of 2022, bilateral trade between the two countries had increased significantly, reaching US$759 million. Already this year, the Beijing regime announced a series of tariff exemptions for the export of beef, seafood and textile products from Nicaragua.

The measure also allows the Chinese to export to Nicaragua other products without tariffs, such as insecticides, herbicides, plastics and raw materials for the textile and toy industry.

Alliance with Cuba and Venezuela

In addition to Russia, Iran and China, Nicaragua has also further strengthened its ties with Cuba and Venezuela, two authoritarian countries that are part of the Bolivarian bloc, which claims to fight against US “imperialism” in Latin America.

Together, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela formed the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (Alba, also made up of Bolivia and some small Caribbean countries), which seeks to promote regional integration from a socialist and “anti-imperialist” perspective.

Cooperation between Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela has been based on the exchange of oil, food, medicine and education. Other initiatives include Banco da Alba, which finances social and economic development projects in member countries, and the People’s Trade Treaty (TCP), which seeks complementary economic integration between these countries.

In addition to these agreements, there are “humanitarian” missions, such as the Miracle Mission, which offers free eye care for Nicaraguans; the Robinson Mission, to increase the country’s literacy rate; and Missão Alba Alimentos, with subsidized prices for basic products.

In the decree authorizing the entry of military personnel issued this month, the Ortega regime approved the entry of another 50 Venezuelan military into the country with the aim of “participating in exchanges and training in security tasks and planning humanitarian aid exercises”. and assistance”. The authorization indicates that, in addition to trade agreements, the two countries have also exchanged information related to safety.

Cuba and Venezuela have been politically supportive of the Ortega regime in the face of criticism and sanctions from the international community over repression and accusations of electoral fraud. They have also condemned the actions of the United States and its allies against their dictatorships, which they consider part of an “economic and media war”.