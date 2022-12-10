Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

This picture published by the Russian state news agency Sputnik via AP shows Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin (l) and Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi during talks in Tehran on July 18, 2022. © Sergei Savostyanov/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa

In the Ukraine war, Putin’s army uses drones from Iran. The supply of weapons is now to be expanded – with consideration from Moscow.

MUNICH – Amid a lack of success on the battlefield, Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin’s forces are attacking Ukraine from the air and with missiles. Russia is urgently dependent on further help from Iran, because in recent months Iranian kamikaze drones have proven to be particularly effective in Russian attacks.

Apparently, Moscow is now supposed to get the necessary support in the Ukraine war: according to Western sources, Tehran is planning further arms deliveries to the Russian military. With regard to cooperation, Ukraine sees the “axis of evil”.

Ukraine war: Iran supplies Putin with drones – and receives “unprecedented support” in return

Information is coming from both the USA and Great Britain on the expansion of military cooperation, which will probably also bring advantages for Iran. “Russia is trying to acquire more weapons, including hundreds of ballistic missiles. In return, Russia is offering Iran an unprecedented level of military and technical support,” British Ambassador to the UN Barbara Woodward said on Friday (December 9) in New York.

Similar statements eventually came from anonymous officials in the administration of US President Joe Biden. In return for arms sales, Russia is offering Iran an “unprecedented level” of military and technical support, they told NBC News.

Ukraine war: Iran receives Russian warplanes – Washington alarmed

The officials were also alarmed about the possible delivery of Russian Su-35 fighter jets to Iran as part of the cooperation in Moscow. After all, Iranian pilots trained with the planes in Russia in the spring. “Iran could receive Russian planes within the next year,” officials said.

Information about Iranian-Russian cooperation, which is “a danger not only for Ukraine but also for Iran’s neighbors in the region,” was shared with allies both in the Middle East and beyond. In addition, they want to discuss cooperation between the two countries with like-minded, allied states, the officials said. It is also in contact with some countries to ensure that Iran and Russia do not smuggle equipment or weapons through those countries’ territory.

Ukraine war: Drones and ballistic missiles for Putin’s army

Opposite the US newspaper Washington Post Official sources from the US and allied countries provided further information on the growing cooperation between Moscow and Tehran. Accordingly, in recent weeks Iran has committed itself to significantly increasing the supply of drones to the Russian military.

To this end, Iranian and Russian military and diplomatic delegations have met at least twice in the past month, the officials emphasized. According to a high-ranking US official, up to 6,000 Kamikaze drones of the “Shahed” type are involved. Another official spoke of “thousands” of drones. Both also confirmed that Iran had also supplied ballistic missiles to Russia.

Another topic at the Iranian-Russian meetings was apparently the planned production facility for Iranian drones in Russia. These plans have been known for several weeks and are seen as another plan by Moscow to increase arms supplies. For the drone factory, Iran will provide designs and technical support in exchange for $1 billion and other undisclosed benefits, the US official claimed.

Ukraine war: Russian-Iranian cooperation – Kiev speaks of “axis of evil”

The first reaction to the reports came from Ukraine. Advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian negotiator Mikhailo Podolyak commented on the developments in the short message service Twitter. “The axis of evil is being formed,” wrote the Ukrainian diplomat.

Russia is helping Iran with military, possibly nuclear, technologies, Podolyak stressed, saying Tehran would use it to “set the Middle East on fire”. Therefore, it is no longer about Ukraine, but about “global security”. The Zelenskyi adviser asked: “Shall we watch in silence?” (bb)