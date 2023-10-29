The sources told Axios that the visit was arranged a long time ago, but it comes at a time when Israel has begun the second phase of the Gaza war.

The Axios report stated that the Saudi Defense Minister is expected to meet with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and a number of senators.

US President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed in a phone call last Tuesday efforts to prevent the expansion of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.