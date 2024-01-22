Israel has offered Hamas a pause in the fighting in the Gaza Strip for up to two months to release all hostages. The American portal reported this on Monday, January 22. Axios citing two Israeli officials.

“Israel, through Qatari and Egyptian intermediaries, has sent Hamas an offer that includes a two-month pause in hostilities as part of a multi-phase agreement that will include the release of all remaining hostages held in the Gaza Strip,” the publication said.

A day earlier, NBC News, citing an unnamed diplomat, reported that negotiations to release the remaining prisoners held in the Gaza Strip remained at an impasse because Israel did not agree with Hamas' demand for a permanent ceasefire.

It was noted that the negotiating parties agreed on “some mechanisms” for the release of prisoners, but Israel’s position prevents the conclusion of an agreement. The agreement involves a cessation of hostilities for more than a month with the gradual release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

On the same day, The Times of Israel newspaper, citing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wrote that Israel rejects Hamas' demands for a cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the return of the hostages.

Earlier, on December 24 last year, the head of Hamas' national relations department abroad, Ali Baraka, said that the Palestinian movement rejects any proposal for a truce for one or two weeks until an Israeli ceasefire and an exchange of prisoners for Palestinian prisoners is implemented. on your own terms.

On December 1, the truce between Israel and Hamas, which had been in force since November 24, expired. Thanks to this temporary ceasefire agreement, the parties exchanged more than 200 hostages and prisoners.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.