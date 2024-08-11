He added that the attack would be in response to the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in late July.

Israel has neither claimed nor denied responsibility for the incident.

Western and Arab countries are pressing for a truce in Gaza to avoid a possible Iranian response against the Hebrew state, which announced its participation in an upcoming meeting next Thursday, in Doha or Cairo, to fill the “remaining gaps” before a truce agreement.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said he had responded to a call by the leaders of the United States, Egypt and Qatar to resume ceasefire negotiations and release the hostages.

In return, Washington sent warnings to Tehran about the consequences and repercussions of escalating the conflict.

A senior US official said that if Iran “launched a massive attack on Israel with its proxies, it would seriously jeopardize the ceasefire in Gaza.”