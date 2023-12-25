The website quoted a senior American official as saying that the main focus of the discussion that Dermer will hold with the Americans will be “how to end the war in Gaza, and the time frame for that.”

According to an Israeli official, Dermer is scheduled to meet with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and members of Congress.

The Israeli official added that he expects Dermer to discuss Israel's plans for the low-intensity phase of the war, which Israeli officials expect to begin by the end of January, and how civil affairs in Gaza will be managed in the next transitional phase.

The official explained that Dermer will also discuss the views and ideas of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding what will happen in Gaza when the war ends, including who will take over governance in the Strip.

Dermer will also discuss, according to the Israeli official, “concerns about Israel’s ammunition stockpile and the United States’ demand to accelerate arms shipments.”

Netanyahu pledges to continue the fight against Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue the fight against Hamas on Monday as Palestinians mourned more than 100 people who Gaza health officials said were killed overnight in Israeli air strikes.

Netanyahu visited Israeli forces in the northern Gaza Strip hours after one of the bloodiest nights in the besieged enclave in the 11-week war between Israel and Hamas.

Israel is under pressure from its closest ally, the United States, to reduce its military campaign and limit the number of civilian deaths in the attack it is launching in retaliation for Hamas’ surprise cross-border attack on October 7.

But Netanyahu told lawmakers from his Likud party that the war was not over yet, and rejected what he described as media speculation that his government might call for a halt to the fighting.

He said that Israel would not succeed in liberating the remaining hostages without exerting military pressure.

Netanyahu added during his visit to Gaza, “We will not stop. The war will continue until the end, until its completion, no less.”

The Israeli Prime Minister continued, saying in a speech before the Israeli Knesset, “We would not have succeeded so far in releasing more than 100 hostages without military pressure. Military pressure, operational pressure, and political pressure, and for this reason there is one thing we will not do. We will not stop fighting.”