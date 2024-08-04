The news website quoted American and Israeli sources as saying that they do not know whether Iran and Hezbollah will launch a coordinated attack or will operate separately.

They added that they believe that Iran and Hezbollah are still working on finalizing their military plans and approving them at the political level.

Officials expect Iran’s retaliation to be along the same lines as the April 13 attack in which Tehran targeted southern Israel, particularly the Bnevatim air force base – but likely to be larger in scope – and could also include Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Iran carried out a drone and missile attack on Israel on April 14, which lasted for about 5 hours. It was the first direct attack of this kind launched by Tehran against Tel Aviv, about two weeks after the bombing of the Iranian consulate in Damascus, which was attributed to Israel and resulted in the deaths of 16 people, including members and leaders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden expressed hope that Iran would back down from its threat to avenge the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas’s political bureau in Tehran.

Regional tensions have been running high following Haniyeh’s assassination on Wednesday, a day after an Israeli airstrike in Beirut killed Fuad Shukr, a military commander in the Iran-allied Hezbollah group like Hamas.

Iran and Hamas blamed Israel for Haniyeh’s killing, and along with Hezbollah, vowed revenge. Israel neither claimed nor denied responsibility.

Asked by reporters if Iran would back down, Biden said, “I hope so. I don’t know.”

In an effort to bolster defenses in the Middle East in response to threats from Israel’s enemies, the Pentagon said Friday it would deploy additional fighter jets and Navy warships to the region.