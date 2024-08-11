Axios previously revealed, citing sources, that Israeli intelligence services believe that Iran has decided to attack Israel directly before the mediators’ meeting on the ceasefire on August 15.

In this context, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation reported that security services’ estimates indicate that Iran will launch a more severe strike than the attack last April.

The agency quoted the Israeli defense minister earlier on Sunday as saying that “the enemies from Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah are threatening to harm us in ways they have not done in the past, and I hope that Iran and Hezbollah will not expand the war.”

The Israeli army spokesman confirmed on Sunday evening that the instructions of the Israeli home front have not changed in light of reports of an Iranian response in the coming days, while military intelligence and the Israeli air force announced raising the state of alert to the maximum level.

In parallel, the Hebrew website Walla reported that the Iranian president wants to avoid a severe response and the Revolutionary Guard wants a large-scale attack.

Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani confirmed on Sunday that the response to Israel is legitimate and will be decisive.

He also stressed Iran’s “inherent right” to “legitimate self-defense.” He added that the response “will be costly,” but “it will be in the interest of security and stability, and thus in the interest of all countries in the region.”

Tensions in the Middle East have been heightened after the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and senior Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr in Beirut’s southern suburbs last week.