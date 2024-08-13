Ravid added that Blinken plans to visit Qatar, Egypt and Israel.

Last Friday, Blinken told Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant in a phone call that escalating tensions in the Middle East “is not in anyone’s interest,” and also stressed the need for a ceasefire in Gaza.

This comes at a time when the risks of escalation into a wider war in the Middle East are increasing, after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of Hamas, in Iran, and Fuad Shukr, a prominent Hezbollah leader, in Beirut, which sparked threats of retaliation against Israel.

As a result, many fear that the Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed tens of thousands and caused a humanitarian crisis, will expand.