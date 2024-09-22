The website quoted American officials as saying that the Biden administration is concerned and fears the outbreak of a comprehensive war between Israel and Hezbollah, but hopes that Israel’s “increasing” military pressure on the Iranian-backed Lebanese group will contribute to reaching a diplomatic agreement that allows civilians to return to their homes on both sides of the Israeli-Lebanese border.

According to Axios, Israel and the United States are “looking for ways to separate Hezbollah from Hamas.”

Despite months of diplomatic efforts by the Biden administration, Hezbollah has not agreed to any deal that would stop the current fighting with Israel before a ceasefire is reached in Gaza.

Cross-border attacks continued on Sunday, with Hezbollah announcing that it had targeted the Ramat David base and airport, southeast of Haifa, with dozens of rockets.

For its part, the Israeli Army Radio said, at dawn on Sunday, that the Israeli Air Force carried out raids targeting missile launch sites in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army said in a statement that “following the sirens that sounded in the northern region, the launching of at least 10 rockets from Lebanon towards Israeli territory was detected.”

Israel wants Hezbollah to cease fire and withdraw its fighters from the border area, in compliance with a 2006 UN resolution, regardless of any agreement in Gaza.

Tens of thousands have left their homes on both sides of the Israeli-Lebanese border since Hezbollah began firing rockets into Israel in October in what it says is solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The death toll in Lebanon has exceeded 740 since October, after at least 70 were killed last week, noting that the current clashes between Israel and Hezbollah are the worst since the two sides fought a war in 2006.