According to the sources, Austin informed Gallant in a phone call on Saturday of the White House’s concern that Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon may exacerbate tensions along the border, which could lead to a regional war.

The sources indicated that some in President Joe Biden’s administration are concerned that Israel is trying to provoke Hezbollah and create a pretext for a broader war in Lebanon that could drag the United States and other countries into more conflict, which the Israelis categorically deny.

According to the sources, Austin stressed the need to contain the conflict in Gaza and avoid regional escalation.

An Israeli source stated that Austin asked Gallant for clarifications regarding the Israeli strikes in Lebanon, calling on his Israeli counterpart to avoid escalation that might lead to an all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Galant told Austin, according to the Israeli source, that Israel’s policy is not to open a second front in Lebanon, stressing that he rules out such a scenario occurring.

Gallant also informed Austin that Hezbollah is escalating its attacks, including recording a drone attack from Syria on the city of Eilat, adding that “Hezbollah is playing with fire.”

The Israeli army and rescue services announced that the attacks carried out by the Lebanese Hezbollah on Sunday wounded seven Israeli soldiers and 10 other people.

The Israeli army said in a statement that seven of its soldiers were slightly injured as a result of the firing of mortar shells in the Al-Manara area in northern Israel earlier on Sunday, according to what was reported by the Associated Press.

The Israeli Rescue Service did not mention the location or provide information about the other ten wounded as a result of the explosion of the rockets and their fragments, but said that two of them were in critical condition.