Axiom Verge 2the famous metroidvania by Tom Happ Games, is available on Xbox starting today, as confirmed by the launch trailer shown during the [email protected] Showcase that IGN is broadcasting right now.

Released in 2021 on PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, Axiom Verge 2 tells the story of Indra, a millionaire entrepreneur who, during a checkup visit to her research facilities, finds herself projected into a world called Sudra.