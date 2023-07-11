Axiom Verge 2the famous metroidvania by Tom Happ Games, is available on Xbox starting today, as confirmed by the launch trailer shown during the [email protected] Showcase that IGN is broadcasting right now.
Released in 2021 on PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, Axiom Verge 2 tells the story of Indra, a millionaire entrepreneur who, during a checkup visit to her research facilities, finds herself projected into a world called Sudra.
Powers and aliens
Indra soon discovers that her body has been modified during the journey and equipped with special skills that the woman will have to use in order to survive the many pitfalls of a decidedly hostile setting, full of dangers and creatures ready to kill her.
Would you like to know more? Check out our Axiom Verge 2 review.
#Axiom #Verge #today #Xbox #launch #trailer
Leave a Reply