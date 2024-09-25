In a groundbreaking development for the UAE’s healthcare and space research sectors, Abu Dhabi-based Burjeel Holdings has announced a major medical research collaboration with Axiom Space, the world’s leading human spaceflight services company. The partnership was unveiled at a special event in New York’s iconic Times Square, marking a major step forward in the integration of medicine and space technology.

This long-term collaboration with Axiom Space, a US company known for its extensive missions to the International Space Station (ISS), will focus on advancing medical research in microgravity. The goal is to explore new avenues for medical innovation by taking advantage of the unique environment of space to study how the human body responds to microgravity.

Axiom Space operates comprehensive missions to the International Space Station while also developing Axiom Station – the world’s first commercial space station in low Earth orbit. This pioneering station will support human growth beyond the planet and bring countless benefits to Earth.

As a first initiative, Axiom Space and Burjeel are sending a suite of medical capabilities into space to advance scientific research into how the human body responds to microgravity. The suite consists of best-in-class technologies used in hospitals and clinics around the world, including Burjeel Holdings’ flagship facility at Burjeel Medical City (BMC). The research seeks to study how the microgravity environment affects relevant biomarkers, drug quality, and telehealth. Axiom Space astronauts intend to wear and operate these technologies remotely throughout their training and launch during the Axiom 4 (Ax-4) mission, scheduled to launch next spring.

The signing ceremony, held at the Burjeel Institute for Global Health in New York, was attended by Burjeel Holdings Founder and Chairman, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil and Burjeel Holdings CEO, Mr. John Sunil.

“This partnership with Burjeel Holdings underscores how Axiom Space is providing opportunities for organizations around the world to conduct medical research in space,” said Dr. Lucy Lu, Chief Scientist at Axiom Space. “We are reimagining the way humans live and work in low Earth orbit by leveraging microgravity to advance our understanding of the human body, while also educating the global community on how microgravity can be used to advance science and technology for the benefit of humanity.”

“Through our pioneering partnership with Axiom Space, we are not only advancing the frontiers of medical innovation in microgravity, but also ensuring that patients in the UAE and around the world benefit from next-generation healthcare solutions,” said Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil. “This collaboration seamlessly aligns with and supports the UAE’s ambitious vision for space exploration. Just as we have continued to reap the benefits of innovations from space missions for over 50 years, transforming everything from communications to medical imaging, this collaboration represents a commitment to harnessing the unique environment of space to develop and advance treatment approaches. We are laying the foundation to improve patient outcomes today and for generations to come.”

This partnership lays the foundation for a long-term collaboration between Axiom Space and Burjeel, opening up the microgravity environment to new users and space explorers, and elevating Burjeel’s ambitions for healthcare innovation.