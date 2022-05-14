The cryptocurrency market is collapsing and bringing with it all related businesses, with a huge overall loss in value of the industry (estimated at $ 200 billion). Of course, the same thing is happening in the world of play-to-earn video games, as it shows Axie Infinitywhose cryptocurrency now it’s worth less than your nocturnal pollutions or an Ouya dev kit.

Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-style game in which you collect creatures, using as money to pay for and raise them there Smooth Love Potion. The value of the SPL has always been fluctuating, but these days it has dropped to the point that it no longer exists.

As developer Lars Doucet put it on Twitter: “The value of the SPL has dropped to zero! It is currently $ 0.004, which rounded to the nearest cent is $ 0.00.“

The problem with the Axie Infinity crisis is that it is a symbolic stock of the nascent market play-to-earn. Many presented it as the model to follow, the one that demonstrated the goodness of NFT-based games. Instead it is becoming the symbol of a very rapid decline, which is affecting the whole sector. As pointed out by Axios last month, the system does not work because players must have more than one way to receive the tokens and the latter must be tied to mechanics that allow to sustain their value.

Axie Infinity developers tried to contain the collapse by removing SLP farming from the game’s single player mode and making them spend in tournaments, but there was nothing they could do.

Be that as it may, the Axie Infinity cryptocurrency is in very good company, given that the value of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Luna is also at an all-time low. In particular, Luna fell as low as $ 0.01.