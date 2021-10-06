The digital and technological transition, globalization and environmental sustainability are forcing companies to prepare for radical change, and doing so quickly is the only way to survive. From research conducted by a management and strategy consulting firm McKinsey, it was found that 70% of organizations systematically fail to execute planned change strategies. Unfortunately, yesand the objectives and plans of the companies can be defined as clear, the same cannot be said of their execution.

A solution to manage business transformation

In order to be able to carry out the plans and objectives in place while respecting the timeliness, companies need to have a solution available that allows them to manage every delicate step of the business transformation. Axiante, Business Innovation Integrator that has been supporting national and international companies in transformation for years, has signed an important partnership with the Israeli company MySP (My Single Point) to propose a solution also on Italian soil capable of guaranteeing a 360-degree management of strategic projects.

Romeo Scaccabarozzi, CEO of Axiante, he commented:“We believe in the vision of Italian realities, in the same way we are aware that the future is not written with good intentions, but with perseverance and using the right tools. With this important investment of ours, we intend to ensure a concrete contribution to strategy execution and we want Italian organizations to be able to set up and above all to implement successful changes in the coming months and years. An objective that must be achieved not by very few companies of excellence, but on a large scale: it is only in this way that we will be able to aspire to a competitive and solid country system ”.

The platform developed by My Single Point allows companies to view and control all processes from a single dashboard: in fact, all the resources are involved in the initiatives and projects that are part of the strategic plan. In Israel, My Single Point has successfully supported changes in complex business systems, guaranteeing companies and organizations full control of activities, investments and progress towards objectives and, above all, allowing them to intervene promptly to address or remove the inevitable obstacles that every organization encounters towards change.

“To give an idea of ​​how complex it is to guarantee the success of the execution of a strategy, we think of an articulated mechanism in which all the gears and components must move in synergy towards a common result”, underlines Mirko Gubian, Senior Partner of Axiante. “We chose this platform attracted by the success achieved in contexts with challenging and costly projects, which are added to what must be done normally. We believe that keeping daily activities in balance with strategic initiatives and facilitating their communication at all levels to maximize internal and external collaboration are the key elements to support Italian companies in successfully carrying out development strategies “.



Axiante is the first (and only company) to support My Single Point on the Italian market: “their” mission is to help companies that want to successfully take advantage of the opportunities offered by the changes underway.

