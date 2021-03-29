Axesor Rating has confirmed Spain’s credit rating at ‘A-‘ with a stable trend. And he hopes that the recovery will take place from the second half of 2021, as the vaccination calendar evolves and the limitations to activity soften, which would allow GDP growth of 5.6% this year and 5.4% % the next. In its previous September report, the agency gave an advance of the economy of 7% for 2021.

The risk rating agency has also highlighted the positive impact related to the arrival of 140,000 million euros from the European recovery fund, whose conditionality and orientation towards projects that promote a sustainable economy will contribute to improving the competitiveness and productivity of the productive fabric, boosting the Spanish economy.

In this sense, the foreign sector remains one of the pillars of the Spanish recovery and the agency underlines the “gain in competitiveness” driven by the structural reforms that were launched during the hardest years of the previous economic crisis, anticipating an improvement in the situation in both 2021 and 2022, when the current account balance is expected to reach 0.9% and 1.1% of GDP, respectively.

However, in its analysis Axesor warns of the risk posed by “the worsening of structural problems in the labor market”, noting that the high temporality and the historical duality of the Spanish labor market will increase the unemployment rate to 17% this year and up to 15.7% in 2022, affecting with greater intensity young people and activities related to tourism, leisure and hospitality.

In addition, the agency warns of the high levels of the population at risk of exclusion in Spain, above 26%, as well as the aging population with a dependency rate of around 54.3%, both situations that could be aggravated in the years to come as a consequence of weak population growth.

“This situation represents a challenge for future growth potential, both due to the lower propensity to consume of the older generations and the need for this group of care services and social benefits that will undoubtedly put significant pressure on the budgetary stability of coming years, so structural reforms will be necessary to guarantee the self-sufficiency of the public pension system ”, he warns.

Public deficit and debt

The ‘A-‘ rating with a stable trend that Axesor assigns to Spain takes into account the impact that the stimulus measures approved by the Government will have on public finances, whose deterioration will exacerbate the need for new indebtedness, driving the public deficit to 12% in 2020, a ratio that will be reduced to 8% in 2021 and to 6% in 2022.

In this sense, the rating agency warns that, although the General State Budgets for 2021 increase the spending ceiling to counteract this situation, “the deterioration of the economy could put pressure on tax collection, already conditioned by the accrual effect and liquidation of a financial year severely affected by the pandemic ”.

Regarding public debt, the agency highlights the change in the trend in the reduction path in recent years, raising its level to 120% of GDP after including the debt associated with Sareb guaranteed by the State, where expects that “it will practically stagnate in the coming years” and will suppose, together with the labor market, one of the main structural problems of the Spanish economy.

Although the monetary policy of low interest rates and high liquidity favors the sustainability of the debt, it indicates that, in the face of a hypothetical normalization in the future, it is necessary that fiscal policy, in addition to promoting inclusive growth, “does not lose sight of the path of fiscal consolidation ”.

On the other hand, in relation to the situation of the financial sector, Axesor Rating highlights the “notable improvement” in terms of capitalization and solvency compared to the situation during the 2008 financial crisis, which places Spanish banks in a good position to face the current economic shock.

However, it warns of the persistent profitability problem in the sector, which is forcing a rethinking of business models towards activities that enhance income generation, in addition to addressing the challenges of adapting to new regulations, technological changes and sustainable financing. .