DHe head of the Hessian State Chancellery, State Minister Axel Wintermeyer (CDU), will no longer be a member of the new state government to be formed in January. According to information from the FAZ, the sixty-three-year-old told the Hessian Prime Minister Boris Rhein (CDU). Wintermeyer has been head of the State Chancellery, the control center of Hessian state politics, since 2010 – under the CDU heads of government Roland Koch, Volker Bouffier and most recently Boris Rhein.

Ralf Euler Editor in the Rhein-Main-Zeitung, responsible for the Rhein-Main section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

When asked, Wintermeyer said he wanted to give younger people in his party the opportunity to take on responsibility in the state government. However, Prime Minister Rhein had already announced that the head of the State Chancellery in the new government formed by the CDU and SPD would no longer have the rank of minister, but only that of state secretary. This only led to the conclusion that Rhein wanted to fill the office again.

Manager of several major crises

Wintermeyer's tenure in a central position in four governments was marked by international crises that had an immediate impact on the country. Together with the cabinet committees he led in the background, he was primarily responsible for overcoming the challenges posed by the economic and financial crisis, the wave of migration from 2015 onwards, the corona pandemic and the war in Ukraine. He also represented Hesse's interests vis-à-vis the federal government, including in the conference of heads of state chancellories, and as media minister was an active member of the state broadcasting commission.

Since 1999, Wintermeyer has represented the Main-Taunus II constituency as a directly elected member of the Hessian state parliament. In the state elections in October, he was able to win the direct mandate again and increased his result by a good ten percent to 43.3 percent. After leaving his ministerial office, he will remain a member of the state parliament.