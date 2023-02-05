Argentine singer Axel tells that when he was young he wanted to be a priest, but found in music a way to give messages with simple words.

After five years of absence in our country, the Argentine singer Axel returns to Peru to reunite with your public andThis February 14 in the “Love under the stars II”, where he will perform songs like “I love”, “I’m going to love you”, as well as songs from his new repertoire. In conversation with La República, the singer-songwriter said that before dabbling in music, he thought of being a priest, and he also assured that reggaeton is not a trend.

—How are the spirits to reunite with your Peruvian public?

—Well, very happy and especially on a date as special as the Day of Love, which is important to me because I write many love songs, playing in Peru on February 14 is an ideal scenario, and I am very happy to find myself back with the public here in Peru that has always given me so much love, and that I haven’t seen them for five years.

—How hard was it for you to have to be confined in a pandemic?

—They were two hard years, where as an artist I suffered a lot by not being on stage. At the family level it was great, because I was able to spend two years 100 percent with family, with friends, which was something that had not happened to me 15 years ago, it is something paradoxical and curious, it was a benefit that the pandemic gave us.

—You are one of the artists who sings of love, but many couples broke up due to the pandemic…

—It happens that love is like a matter that has many nuances, many variables. Suddenly detachment and knowing how to say goodbye is also part of love. A lot happened in the pandemic, but it’s also part of letting go and saying goodbye, loving yourself. And those people who separate, fall in love again and form new couples.

Argentine singer-songwriter Axel returns to Peru after five years of absence. Photo: Axel’s Instagram.

—Do you feel that the loves of our grandparents’ times were more lasting than those of today?

—It is that it is part of the evolution of how the human race has been growing, and how the system has been proposing it to us. Today everything is faster, everything is more ephemeral, today everything goes out of style faster, whether it hurts or not, couples too. People want continuous stimuli and that translates to all aspects of life.

—Do you consider that the ballad has disappeared or do you feel it more alive than ever?

—I always believe that there is an audience and artists for everyone and you also have to understand fashion. There are moments when one piece of music becomes stronger than another, sometimes rock, or tropical, ballads, pop. I feel that everything has cycles, it goes around and everything comes back.

—Do you think reggaeton is a trend?

—No, I would not believe that reggaeton is a fashion, I feel that it is very strong and no longer responds only to a fashion, but I feel that things are lived faster and it was necessary to see if in 20 years around there, some urban song out there it is very strong and we continue singing it, we must let time pass and see what happens.

Argentine singer Axel assures that reggaeton is not a fashion. Photo: Axel's Instagram.

—Is it true that when you were little you wanted to be a priest?

—Yes (laughs). Since childhood I was an altar boy, and as a teenager I was very devoted to Saint Francis of Assisi, and at a time when I was a teenager, I felt that that was the way to end up being a Franciscan, and I had found out everything to go to Italy, to Assisi, and study that life, but it did not materialize and music took one hundred percent of my life and I felt that through music I was able to spread love to the world.

—Are you passionate about the king of sports?

—Of course, as a good Argentine I love soccer, I love sports, we are happy to have won world champions, in Argentina they give a lot of importance to that.

—We know that your children Fermín, Águeda and Aurelia are your great loves. Is there the possibility of continuing to enlarge the family?

—I had already closed the factory a while ago, ha ha ha, but the universe already sent it, always happy and grateful.

—In 2019 you were accused of sexual integrity, a case that was filed due to lack of evidence. What reflection do you get from this?

—I swear that in more than 20 years I had never been in a scandal, this had never happened to me, but well, I think that everything ends there when one conducts oneself through life correctly.

—Did it affect your family a lot?

—Look, the family really brought it closer together, because the people who know me, who know who I am, gave me the opportunity to be closer with my friends. Friends always appear who turn their backs on you, but it was a moment of much learning, and thanks to God and the weight of the truth, everything turned out well.

It would be hypocritical to say that it was easy to put myself together, it wasn’t easy, but when one is standing on the truth, they always want the truth to come out. It is a question that people know the truth and from then on it is to build again, it was a difficult moment, a hard moment, but a lot of teaching and strengthening.

—What is coming for you in this 2023?

—A lot of music is coming, there are many featuring that I am preparing with an artist from Spain, then I have with one from Colombia, with artists from Uruguay, Argentina, several collaborations that will be released during the year.

—How would you like the public to remember you?

—As a good person, a singer-songwriter who somehow sought to always leave a good mark, a good seed planted in people, singing songs with simple words, but with a lot of meaning.

—Anything else to narrow down?

—Thank you for your time and invite the public of La República to join us this February 14 to celebrate love at the San Marcos Stadium in “Love under the stars II”, where I will be accompanied by Sin Bandera, Andy and Lucas, Beret and Anna Carina. It will be an unforgettable night for everyone.