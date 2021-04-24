In 2018, the premiere of the series ‘Luis Miguel’ launched Izan Llunas placeholder image, son of Marcos Llunas and grandson of the famous Spanish singer Dyango, who gave life to Luis Miguel as a child. Now, in this second season, Axel, his 12-year-old brother, plays Sergio Gallego Basteri, brother of the ‘Sol de México’.

Obviously, the dads of these talented boys couldn’t be prouder. “I’m overwhelmed. Happy with the talent of my children. Imagine how proud we are. As a father and son of a grown-up, having two children with a great opportunity and starting on the right foot is to be thankful. Hopefully this will multiply. For my part, I support them in everything and that they fly, that they have that illusion. That they can move forward on their path, which is life, which is already quite complicated by the pandemic ”, Marcos Llunas tells us, from Ibiza, where they live.

Axel has been working as a model from a very young age. He has his Instagram account and channel Youtube. Go to school in person. And, of course, sing and act. “I studied acting for a year in Ibiza and then I went to Mexico where I also prepared. I like to act and sing, but more to act ”, he tells us over the phone.

How was the casting?

It was online. I was with my father and we made a video with him and sent it. I remember that it was precisely with the scene where my character also sings in the series, doing a casting.

What advice did you get from your much more experienced peers?

Juan Pablo Zurita (Sergio, Luis Miguel’s brother) and Diego (Boneta, Luis Miguel). They told me ‘don’t be afraid, nothing happens’. Just act and be natural and well, it took my nerves away. It was precisely with them that I had most of my scenes, as with my ‘grandmother’.

You had to record in a pandemic, how was it?

Yes. Filming was at the beginning of 2020, then due to the pandemic we stopped for three months and from there we resumed in November. It was with many measurements, mask, masks and weekly exams. Oh, and always with social distancing.

Before you were summoned for the series, what did you know about Luis Miguel?

When we were in the car with my brother, my dad played his music. Later we found out that it was Luis Miguel. And when my brother came out in the series we started to listen to him more. I like it, I love Luis Miguel.

Did you meet Luis Miguel?

I haven’t had the taste yet.

Where would you like to do your career, Spain or Mexico?

Spain, Mexico or India. I just want to act and sing.

