The worrying data from Indec this Thursday confirms evidence: that the confrontational anti-inflationary policy of the Casa Rosada is failing. It is a specific piece of information. Since October, the Secretary of Commerce deepened the controls and since that date prices have not stopped rising.

First they were in the 3% step. Then they went up to 4% and now, they are approaching a dangerous 5%. This Thursday the Indec set off the alarms: a record of 4.8%, as in the last months of Mauricio Macri.

To Paula Spanish the papers were burned. Since October, it decided to freeze the prices of the leading companies. But that strategy collides with a reality: from that moment inflation does not stop accelerating. The growing remarking generates a political wear to Alberto Fernández and worse, numbs incipient resuscitation. The failure is due to one issue: the clear absence of a consistent global anti-inflationary policy.

And also, to the use of preconceptions and anachronistic ideas to fight prices. After knowing the inflation index, the Government launched another package of controls on meat, chicken and fruits and announced that the AFIP will monitor the businesses. Old ideas that already applied “christinism”. An adaptation of the campaign slogan: they came back better to learn from their mistakes, but repeating them.

Clarion confirmed that the package will have an add-on: a price freezing of industrial inputs until October 31. It would be presented as an agreement with the leading firms.

The Chief of Cabinet Santiago Cafiero and the Secretary of Internal Trade, Paula Español. Photo Emmanuel Fernández

Spanish and his right hand Laura Goldberg emulate Guillermo Moreno. The former Secretary of Commerce was a collector of failures. Both do not carry a revolver – like Moreno – when they receive businessmen. But they believe in their old recipes: abuse, outbursts and worse manners.

Goldberg, the undersecretary, is in charge of the first beatings of the CEOs of the companies. It goes straight to the jaw and thus receives them: “What are you coming to claim? If you took it all with Macri”. And he ends: “Now it’s your turn to lose and if they don’t give you the leather, they will kick you out of your company.” Bravado is repeated in every meeting. The official uses a kind of “adapted script” from Moreno: “I kept crying, that we are going to squeeze you with resolutions and control your entire business”. Español is dedicated to discrediting company bosses. Repeat in the face of investors: “You are to blame for inflation.” And she bombards: “That’s why I don’t want to listen to you anymore. They shit on the consumer ”.

Both – Spanish and Goldberg – have a solid academic background, with a master’s degree abroad. But they prefer the mud and the frontal fight. The overacting deepened after the two were accused of being “soft” and being complacent with the CEOs.

The darts came from Cristina Kirchner herself and from La Cámpora. They accused the Secretary of Commerce of inaction and, thus, the pair saw the political guillotine close by. That is why they left the chair of France and preferred to adhere to the outdated conspiracy theories of “Christianity”.

Both are from Axel Kicillof’s team. The now governor was a fiasco in the fight against inflation. Kicillof and his disciples still they believe that inflation is due to a kind of “evil” of local businessmen. Based on this preconception, the intimidation strategy was developed. From that moment on, the Spanish-Goldberg duo has not stopped failing.

The closures Axel asked for

Kicillof lives a moment of ecstasy: he twisted the arms of several Alberto ministers and managed to impose a school closure and tighten the curfew.

The Buenos Aires governor was the real driver of the controversial measures. His province is complicated and a broad closure can cover the health deficiencies of his management. Over the weekend he would have spoken with the vice president and complained because Alberto tipped – in the previous measures – the balance in favor of Horacio Larreta.

Kicillof was furious: “We can’t play Pelado’s game”. Cristina supported her claims in front of the President. It was on a decisive call on Wednesday afternoon. Alberto – in the end – embraced their proposals and devalued his ministers who did not want to close the schools. Even this Thursday the continuity of Nicolás Trotta was doubted.

Alberto Fernández Kicillof and Rodriguez Larreta in Olivos. Photos from other times

The action also wore out the Minister of Health herself. Carla Vizzotti’s technical management lost the leadership –with mistakes and successes– that Ginés González García had.

The failure in the fight against inflation has him mistreat Kicillof: the popular neighborhoods of the Conurbano are victims of the setback in the price policy. In other words, the higher the price index, the worse Kicillof’s image. There is no doubt – due to dominant positions – that there are abuses by some companies. But explaining Argentina’s rising inflation in that cause reflects the poverty of the economic team to combat the rise in prices.

In addition – as always in Christianity – there is a double standard: big companies are blamed and – at the same time – excessive increases are allowed to YPF because it is controlled by La Cámpora de Máximo. This weekend gasoline would increase again.

Only with persecution criteria will it be difficult to contain inflation. The continuous rise in prices is due to multiple causes that the Casa Rosada does not attack simultaneously: inflationary inertia, rising costs, monetary policy, the dollar and the public deficit.

Martín Guzmán was encouraged to present this diagnosis. But received internal shocks and a strong “friendly” fire. Now, the economy is tied to the variable that the quiet dollar domesticates prices.

The fights within the economic cabinet are strong and the lack of coordination affects the result of the measures. There is a total lack of “synchronization” between the ministers. Very similar to the one that existed with Mauricio Macri. This Thursday night Guzmán arrived in Paris. And this Friday he will have a summit with the French Secretary of the Treasury. Odine Renaud Basso, in turn, is the head of the Paris Club.

The last agreement was made by Kicillof: it was in one day, because accepted everything the creditors wanted. It also endorsed a contractual change that fattened the debt by US $ 3.3 billion. The contract that Kicillof signed remains secret and is presumed to include leonine clauses against Argentina. That increase in debt that Cristina accepted would have benefited banks and private economic groups. Macri – strikingly – also concealed the content of the agreement.

Clarion confirmed in the French Treasury that Guzmán’s reception will be calm. The minister already had a friendly meeting in Germany with his finance colleague, Wolfgang Schmidt.

But Odine Renard Basso, in Paris, will tell Guzmán the following: she is willing to refinance the debts, in the event that Argentina closes with the IMF. Exactly in the same terms of the agreement with Washington. Guzmán relayed details of the delicate negotiations to Pope Francis. The meeting served to inform him of the details of intrigues and fights in the Government. It was a strong endorsement of the minister. Guzmán is silent. But in Buenos Aires they admit that the minister suggested a concrete management: would have asked Francisco a direct intervention on his friend Joe Biden, to loosen US intransigence at the Monetary Fund.