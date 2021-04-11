The government of Axel Kicillof He now came out to affirm that it is not planned to suspend face-to-face classes in the province of Buenos Aires, despite the decree that was published on Friday to authorize new restrictions.

The Buenos Aires administration clarified that it is not planned to close the classrooms again and pointed against “fake news that circulated on social media” Y “in some media“.

However, the information arose from the decree signed by Kicillof, No. 178/2021, to authorize the Chief of Staff, Carlos Bianco, and the General Director of Culture and Education, Agustina Vila, “to temporarily suspend face-to-face classes , as well as to restart them, based on the evaluation of the epidemiological risk “.

Capture of the decree signed by Axel Kicillof.

With the same regulations, Kicillof empowered Bianco to extend the restrictions on circulation. In any situation, measures will have to be taken based on the epidemiological situation.

But now, the Buenosairean government assures that “in the social networks and in some mass media a false and erroneous news was spread regarding the supposed suspension of face-to-face classes in the Province.”

Followed, they indicated that “as stated in current regulations, the Government of the Province of Buenos Aires is implementing health policies to prioritize the operation of educational establishments with the face-to-face modality “.

And they recalled that all those efforts are based on the “permanent evaluation of the level of epidemiological risk”.

The face-to-face classes in San Isidro.

“The coordinated work with all the representatives of the educational community allowed establishing a Jurisdictional Plan for the safe return to face-to-face classes that allows minimizing the risks of transmission of the virus that causes COVID 19,” they indicated.

The Kicillof government took the opportunity to call on “Buenos Aires residents to reinforce outside the school environment compliance with the rules of care and current restrictions.”

“If the epidemiological situation requires modifying any aspect of the current face-to-face conditions will be communicated in a timely manner and by the usual official sources“, they indicated.