Given the great demand for vaccines in the extensive territory of the province of Buenos Aires, the government of Axel Kicillof announced this Friday the purchase of 10 million Covaxin vaccines against the coronavirus by the Province, although they are not yet approved in the country by ANMAT.

“We have signed a supply agreement to obtain vaccines for the Province with the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotec for the Covaxin vaccine for up to 10 million doses with the possibility of extending it to 5 million more, “said the provincial official, during the press conference of the report on the epidemiological situation.

Accompanied by Kicillof and the Minister of Health, Daniel Gollan, clarified that it is “a conditional agreement, subject to four” requirements: the approval by the ANMAT, the elimination of export restrictions, the availability of vaccines and the need to purchase.

On the first point, Bianco specified that the procedures “are advanced” and preliminary results of phase 3 were delivered. “We hope that it will have a happy ending soon and the vaccine will be approved to have it in the Province,” he said.

Regarding the second condition, he explained that “India is not exporting the vaccines they produce today because a few weeks ago it had its peak of contagion.” However, he added that “infections are falling and the possibility of lifting the restriction is certain for the short or medium term“.

Regarding availability, the official specified that the agreement is “open and flexible” because “as long as vaccines are available, the laboratory will make them available to the Province.”

Regarding the last requirement, he clarified that it will depend on the need to purchase. “Today we do not need immediately”, I consider. And he added that the arrival of vaccines to the Province will be done “if at that specific moment where we have availability, we have a specific need to buy.”

For his part, Kicillof highlighted: “It is an important announcement due to the enormous effort we make to obtain vaccines and for the administrative and legal feat that has been accomplished to reach the signing of this contract.”

The governor also specified that they received “unanimous approval from the Legislature to sign a contract of this nature.”

Two weeks ago, it became known that the vaccine developed by the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech, Covaxin, demonstrated an average efficiency of 78%, following the preliminary results of phase three of its clinical study.

The study, which divides the efficacy of the product for mild, moderate, and severe cases; and severe cases of the disease, included 25,800 participants between the ages of 18 and 98, observed two weeks after receiving the second dose of the drug.



The Covaxin vaccine demonstrated an average efficacy of 78%. Photo: Bloomberg

“Efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease was 100%, with an impact on reducing hospitalizations, while” efficacy against asymptomatic COVID-19 infection was 70%, “suggesting a decrease of transmission in the receivers, “Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

Slow vaccination

The Province’s announcement came when, five months after the start of the vaccination, 91% of the Buenos Aires suburbs have percentages of application of first doses lower than 30% of their total population.

Of the 24 municipalities that are part of the first and second cordon, 22 register numbers below that figure, while there are two that exceed that barrier: Morón and Vicente López. In the case of the application of second doses, the numbers are even more alarming: only nine districts have more than 5% of their inhabitants fully immunized.

The data comes from the analysis you did Clarion of the Situation Room of the Ministry of Health of the province of Buenos Aires, in charge of the Kicillof administration, until Friday, May 28. Along these lines, La Matanza is the one that offers the lowest performance, with 12.1% of the first doses applied, while Morón and Vicente López show the best brands, with 31.5% and 31.4% of the total. of its inhabitants vaccinated with at least one dose. Among the 24 districts analyzed, the average number of vaccinated is 18.4%.

Counting the 135 municipalities that make up the Province, the situation does not vary in what has to do with the rate of vaccination, far from the levels projected by the Nation and also by the Kicillof government when vaccination began at the end of December of last year.

In these five months, 4.5 million doses were applied to Buenos Aires soil, although the first doses injected were 3,577,149. With a total population estimated at more than 17 million, including those under the age of 18, the average barely exceeds 20%, in line with what happens in the suburban municipalities.

