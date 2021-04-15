There is a phenomenon that, avoiding advertisements and official slogans, periodically appears on the surface and spills with all its immensity in the face of Argentines: the power of the State is practically non-existent in huge portions of the country.

In many provinces, and particularly in the hyper populated area that surrounds the Federal Capital, the national, provincial and municipal states they can only impose decisions on their own structure administrative.

In the suburbs, and especially in the most impoverished parties and in the cordons furthest from General Paz and the Riachuelo, the President of the Nation, the governor and even the mayors, do not have sufficient capacity to enforce effective compliance decisions on the population.

That became quite clear last year, when, after a few days of compliance with the quarantine, the circulation of people began to grow persistently until reaching normal levels.

In those months there was a quarantine that arose from the letter of the decrees and another quarantine blue, which was verified in the streets, with people moving without any kind of restriction or precautions to mitigate the epidemic. In a large part of the Buenos Aires conglomerate, the presence of the State has been null or almost null for decades, with groups circulating without the possibility of being audited, and tens of thousands of businesses and enterprises that are born, consolidated and die without leaving a printed record in a public office.

This situation contrasts with what happens in the City of Buenos Aires, where the verification that the State exists it can be even overwhelming, with video cameras at every corner, uniformed public employees with jackets and advertising hats in squares and schools, posters with QR codes on construction site fences and the logo designed by the Government, wrought in iron even on the covers of sewers. In the Capital – where there are more general hospitals than in London – there are plenty of resources to control each group that circulates on the asphalt streets regularly or to determine in what second a car passed determined by some of the income to the city.

In contrast, the only way to lower the circulation of people that Governor Axel Kicillof has is to operate on the institutions that he has within an administrative summary shot. School is the most important of them.

The governor, or the president, cannot get a haberdashery to serve with the windows open, but they do have the ability to send a circular to force a school principal to put a lock on the door. They can do so for two reasons: the first is that the government knows that the teacher unions will not oppose the measure, and the second – contrary to what happens in a haberdashery – the closure of the establishment does not put employment at risk of those who work there.

That is what explains the President’s decision, which was taken in contradiction to dozens of international studies and against own official statistics, which shows that schools function as early detectors of contagion and at the same time are institutions where precautions are taken much more seriously than the rest of the spaces where people circulate.

That is also known to Kicillof, who on Wednesday heard how some mayor of his own party warned that students, especially those in secondary school, are more protected from COVID inside a classroom than outside. “I prefer that the kids are in school and not that they walk around places where they are not going to wear a chinstrap, or leave the windows open,” another community chief from the suburbs told this newspaper this Thursday.

In his press conference in La Plata this Thursday, the Buenos Aires governor said it bluntly, much more clearly than himself Alberto Fernandez in your ad: “The idea is to lower circulation.” Kicillof also admitted that there is no “explosion of infections in schools in the province of Buenos Aires.”

The governor put on his shoulder the defense of the President’s measures as if they had been designed by himself, with a campaign speech that functioned as a mirror of the one that Horacio Rodríguez Larreta had delivered a few hours earlier. They were two speeches with a “presidential” tone that can serve to advance disputes that will come later, and that, in fact, revolved around the consequences and responses of a norm -the DNU that the President announced- that does not exist yet.

Look also