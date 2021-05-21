The Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof He will lead a press conference this afternoon to give details of what the strict isolation will be like for nine days in the province of Buenos Aires and provide his support for the new restriction measures ordered by the national government to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

As officially reported, the conference will take place at 4:00 p.m., in the Golden Room of the Government House, in La Plata.

Last night the president Alberto Fernandez announced that circulation will be restricted in all areas of the country that are framed in high risk or in epidemiological alarm, in a measure that will take effect from midnight on Saturday, May 22 until Sunday May 30, inclusive.

In this way, all social, economic, educational, religious and sports activities will be suspended.

After the President’s national channel, the Buenos Aires president posted on social networks: “We are going through the worst moment of the second wave. It is essential to coordinate efforts to take care of life and reduce infections, while we move forward with vaccination.”

“For this reason, in the province of Buenos Aires, as always, we support the measures announced by the President,” he concluded.

They reinforce the controls in the AMBA

The Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, led a meeting with national ministers and officials of the City and the province of Buenos Aires at the Government House in which it was agreed to “intensify controls on interjurisdictional accesses.”

The tripartite meeting in La Rosada was also attended by the ministers of Security, Sabina Frederic, and of Transport, Alexis Guerrera.

For the City, the Deputy Head of Government, Diego Santilli; the Secretary of Security, Marcelo D’Alessandro; and the Secretary of Transportation, Juan José Méndez; and for the province of Buenos Aires, the Chief of Staff, Carlos Bianco; the Minister of Security, Sergio Berni; and the Undersecretary of Transportation, Alejo Supply.

Among the points that were agreed, it stands out that there will be “strict controls” on accesses and routes; 71 accesses to the City will be closed; “Especially the Buenos Aires routes will be controlled because tourism is prohibited”, with a strong security presence at the Hudson tollbooth basically.

During the meeting, it was also agreed that non-essential businesses work only in the delivery or take away mode, since sales are not allowed at the door of those businesses, with the particularity that “employees or owners of businesses in the City who live in the Province will not have authorization to enter the City “.

Regarding the circulation in this new nine-day stage, Frederic was blunt: “The only ones who will be able to circulate are going to be those who are working in the essential sector.”

“The person who lives in a place far from the city of Buenos Aires, obviously will be able to get home and will be able to return to the City if it is essential, but, if it is not essential, he will have to return to his address, “he clarified.

Regarding the situation that involves some Buenos Aires workers who must move to their jobs in the City because in that district commercial opening is allowed under a restrictive modality of some non-essential sectors, Frederic left no doubts: “We do not do the controls within from the City, but it is clear that those who work in sectors that are not essential will not be able to cross from Province to City. “

Regarding the permissions in the Caring application, the minister said that “it is possible that the list of essentials will change, but what is already a fact is that all the permissions of those that are not essential are going to fall. to have a more rigorous control on the QR of the permits “.