In the middle of the scandal over the application of vaccines against the coronavirus to officials, political and union leaders and businessmen outside the calendar, the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof, charged this Tuesday against the opposition: “When I was vaccinated I was a suicidal madman who I was injecting poison for some, the same ones who now say I’m a VIP vaccinated. ”

In a ceremony in Necochea, the provincial president also emphasized that “in the province of Buenos Aires there are no hidden or privatized vaccinations. The government of the province of Buenos Aires vaccinates through a web page that everyone can access.” .

Kicillof led a Necochea event in which he spoke about the epidemiological situation and the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus in Buenos Aires territory.

There the governor also acknowledged that there may be misleading affidavits to access the vaccine faster by some people.

“It can happen”Kicillof admitted. And he continued: “It may have happened that they posed as health workers, in good faith they were vaccinated, and if that is photocopied and the signature is false … And the truth is that we do not have a system of control”.

Then, without mentioning the VIP vaccination scandal that ended with the departure of Ginés González García from the Ministry of Health, Kicillof admitted “cronyism” and “accommodation”.

“Then there may be another more sophisticated case, with the agreement of someone from the vaccination center, they forge this situation … then cronyism, accommodation, there may be. You have to look for it. First you have to try to avoid it, then look for it and then punish it” , he highlighted.

While he repudiated the hoaxes, Kicillof tried to downplay them. “Many think that this will allow them to hug, return to normality, see their affections, so it has a plus. The province of Buenos Aires makes its best efforts so that no one cheats, no one lies, but there is a time when we have to massively vaccinate millions of people and I understand that some cases, under this modality, are going to happen “.

The governor was ironic when referring to the lack of controls in vaccinations: “What are we going to do if there is a person who forges a certificate to get vaccinated first? Are we going to put a tomograph, next to an X-ray machine, next to a laboratory, next to a handwriting expert, next to a cardiologist … These things can happen “.

Regarding those who make this type of maneuver, Kicillof said that “we do not have a Penal Code that establishes what the punishments are,” although he clarified that it is “reprehensible.”

News in development

AFG