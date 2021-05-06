A noisy demonstration of parents, students and school administrators received the governor Axel Kicillof, which arrived in Bahía Blanca on Thursday to deliver patrol cars and announce water works for the city. The visit had initially been announced for Monday, the first day on which the district fell back, by the province’s disposition, to phase 2, due to its “epidemiological alert” situation.

That level prevents presence in schools of all levels, which triggered the complaint of a group of neighbors. With posters, Argentine flags and songs, they concentrated first in the center of Bahia and then they mobilized by car and honking along Alem avenue, one of the main arteries of the city.

At the height of 800 is located the building of the departmental police headquarters, where Kicillof, together with the Minister of Security Sergio Berni, delivered patrol cars. The cut off traffic prevented the caravan of vehicles from approaching the site, although some protesters got out of the cars and advanced up to 200 meters from the isolated police administrative headquarters.

Others noticed the passage of the official procession and they ran to the passage of the caravan of vehicles that took the governor and other authorities to the police headquarters. Finally, there was no rapprochement between Kicillof and the protesters, who had to settle for expressing themselves at a distance.

“I want to go back to school”It was read on a light blue card that a boy, wearing a chinstrap, lifted through the window of one of the cars. “Grandparents because of the presence, not with the boys,” said another, also handwritten and displayed from a central sidewalk.

“It means a huge effort to maintain the bubbles, but the schools have done things well and we do not want all that to be lost,” said a mother who came to accompany the protest. “The boys are very tired and cannot go for two years of virtuality”He added, “It seems crazy to me that this determination is made with the schools, which are very safe, when everything is open,” he remarked.

Protest against Axel Kicillof in Bahía Blanca. Students, parents and grandparents demanded presence in schools.

Beside him, the board of a private school explained their presence at the demonstration: “Because we are fighting for the education of our children and our sources of work.” “We prepared for a year to ensure safety and we succeeded. At the same time, we learn that there are clandestine gardens that are beginning to function in patios, houses and people who are not prepared, “he added, while the sound of the horns was deafening.

Bahia gastronomic entrepreneurs had also expressed themselves against the decision of the Province that obliges them to close the establishments at 20. “Our main movement begins after 18 and with this limitation, at 19, we already have to close” remarked from the Association of Hotels, Bars, Restaurants and Confectioneries, which also asked the governor and the mayor, an increase in capacity allowed within the premises.

After leading the delivery of patrol cars, Kicillof left the police headquarters and went to a water treatment plant that the provincial water company ABSA owns in one of the accesses to the city. There he announced a long-term water works plan to overcome a structural problem of water distribution that Bahía Blanca has and that led to a collective protection of neighbors.

