The new restriction measures due to the second wave of coronavirus generated cacerolazos and criticism from the opposition. But with Axel Kicillof at the helm, syndicated as the mentor of the advertisements, Kirchnerism went bankrupt to President Alberto Fernández.

The first to tweet, in fact, was the governor of Buenos Aires, who highlighted measurements taken in the fight against the pandemic.

“We are going through a very delicate moment of the pandemic. The Province of Buenos Aires adhere and follow the measurements adopted by our President @alferdez The priority is to care for and protect the people of Buenos Aires “.

We are going through a very delicate moment of the pandemic. The Province of Buenos Aires adheres to and accompanies the measures adopted by our President @alferdez

The priority is to care for and protect the people of Buenos Aires.

The governor’s tweet was replicated by his Health Minister Daniel Gollan. And quoted by the second in that portfolio, Nicolás Kreplak.

The epidemiological situation is critical in the metropolitan region, the announcements of @alferdez they are healthily very opportune to restrict the circulation to begin to stop the advance of the contagions. Let’s reinforce care, reduce mobility and #Stay at home https://t.co/4d285rzFek – Nicolás Kreplak (@nkreplak) April 15, 2021

The mayor of Quilmes and a reference for La Cámpora, Mayra Mendoza, said that “the President took a much-needed measure to be able to alleviate our health system.”

“As Axel Kicillof said, it is time to take care of the people of Buenos Aires, and continue with the vaccination campaign that we are carrying out,” he said.

President @alferdez took a much-needed step in order to ease our healthcare system. What did you say @Kicillofok It is time to take care of the people of Buenos Aires, and continue with the vaccination campaign that we are carrying out. https://t.co/LN0lbZmvaL – Mayra Mendoza ☀️ (@mayrasmendoza) April 15, 2021

NOBODY IS SAVED ALONE. The measures that were announced must be supported tooth and nail. Time must be bought so that the health system does not collapse. Meanwhile continue vaccinating. It will not be long to finish vaccinating the population at risk – Leopoldo Moreau (@MoreauLeopoldo) April 15, 2021

“NOBODY IS SAVED ALONE. We must support tooth and nail the measures that were announced. We must buy time so that the health system does not collapse. In the meantime continue vaccinating. It will not be long to finish vaccinating the population at risk” , wrote in as much the deputy ultra K, Leopoldo Moreau.

Later, the Minister of Defense, Agustín Rossi, joined, who confirmed that the army will take to the streets to provide support in health checks: “President @alferdez set the clear objective of preserving the health of Argentines,” he began.

And he continued: “As we have been doing since the first day of the pandemic in @MindefArg, military personnel will be providing health support in all the country”.

