In full controversy over the suspension of face-to-face classes at the AMBA, Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof warned that schools that do not comply with the measure will be sanctioned.

“If they violate the regulations, as happens anywhere, and with common sense there will surely be some kind of sanction,” he said in an interview on radio Rivadavia.

Kicillof’s pronouncement was prior to the ruling of the Buenos Aires Justice that ordered the City to guarantee face-to-face classes this Monday.

Meanwhile, he said that so far there are no warnings from private establishments that will violate the rule this Monday, when the decree begins to take effect.

The Buenos Aires governor had aligned himself with Alberto Fernández and highlighted the decision to close schools for 15 days to restrict the movement of people and thus prevent the number of infections from continuing to grow.

Meanwhile, after hearing the judicial decision, Carlos Bianco, Buenos Aires Chief of Cabinet, said that the measure does not affect the Province.

Carlos Bianco assured that the ruling known this Sunday does not affect the suspension of classes in the province. Photo: Mauricio Nievas

“In terms of the classes in the future it does not affect in the least what is going to happen in the PBA. We have adopted all the measures to the letter as instructed by our Governor,” he said in dialogue with A24.

And he added: “A suspension of classes for 2 weeks, 10 business days, with a clear and effective objective that is to reduce circulation to reduce the number of cases that continue to be very high.”

Criticisms of Macri

Axel Kicillof also accused Mauricio Macri and Juntos por el Cambio of seeking electoral revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic

The Buenos Aires president questioned the leaders of the opposition coalition for carrying out an “anti-care” campaign, after the protests in Olivos and Plaza de Mayo against the restrictions imposed by President Alberto Fernández to stop the advance of the second wave.

“Since Macri returned with his book, he has come to make a savage opposition, with horrible words, like the other day with a tweet he called for the insubordination of the mayors of his space. A scream, “he said in a dialogue with radio Rivadavia.

The first reference is to “First time”, the text where the former president criticizes Kirchnerism and calls for the unity of all aspects of JxC to return to power in 2023.

Kicillof’s other reference is to the tweet in which Macri asked the communal heads of the province of Buenos Aires “to impose their leadership so that the few schools that are open continue like this”, after the announcement of the closure for 15 days of the face-to-face classes.

Axel Kicillof criticized the presence of Patricia Bullrich in the protests in front of the Quinta de Olivos. Photo MARCELO CARROLL.

“It is essential to preserve the link between students and the school and not support improvised failed decisions, based on intuition or fear,” the former president tweeted.

“It seems serious to me that this is in the middle of an epidemic: playing with life and death. The political game of rabid opposition, contemptuous of the President, I find it very dangerous“Kicillof replied.

In addition, he referred to the protests on Saturday in front of the Olivos Presidential House to repudiate the restrictive measures, in which the head of the PRO, Patricia Bullrich, participated.

“Go to insult Quinta de Olivos, to insult the President of the Nation, the president of an opposition party (by Patricia Bullrich) … Let a group go and go, but the rest It is very worrying for Argentine democracy“he added.

