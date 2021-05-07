In the middle of the crossroads between the Nation and the City, the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof, warned this Friday that “there is a very destructive opposition”, because “the hawks ate the pigeons“and accused the macrismo of” not knowing the results of that election (presidential in 2019) where they lost. ”

“We do not have to be distracted because there is a very destructive opposition, a part in particular but that later ends up having command and leading the entire opposition. The hawks ate the pigeons“, highlighted Kicillof.

In statements to Radius 10The Buenos Aires president stressed: “It is true that everything we do is the object of the harshest criticisms (from the opposition), even if they are contradictory. The principle of basic logic is not something that the opposition appliesThey are able to say that vaccines are poison. “

“What Macrismo tries to do all the time is to ignore the results of that election (presidential of 2019) where they lost and they were not expecting it. It is as if they were all the time trying to mark that they do not have to pay attention to the democratically elected authorities“, he emphasized.

News in development.

