The governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, pointed out against the opposition, which he described as “wild” in the context of managing the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, he spoke about the provision of vaccines and referred to the record of covid cases registered this Tuesday in Argentina: “It was predictable”.

“The great novelty in the administration of the pandemic is the reappearance of a savage opposition. It is a novelty that, for me, complicates. He says no to everything and openly boycotts it, “said the governor of the province of Buenos Aires.

“It is very difficult to make decisions within the framework of a society that already had divisions, but in which there is also a part of the opposition that try to deepen them “, continued the Buenos Aires president.

And he remarked: “In the midst of an emergency, not having the collaboration of an opposition force with such relevance complicates everything.”

Axel Kicillof did not want to anticipate what new restrictions will be implemented. Photo Snow

On the active participation in social networks of some opposition referents, he assured: “It is a savage opposition that by tweets they become epidemiologists and infectologists “.

In addition, alluded to Adolfo Rubinstein, former Secretary of Health during the presidency of Mauricio Macri.

“Now they are very concerned about health, work. A guy who let vaccines expire now talks, unapologetically. People who persecuted the attorney from the previous government now want to see how to do with the institutions, “said Kicillof, in dialogue with the channel. IP News.

In addition, it aired that this Tuesday it was messaged with the Head of Government of the City of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

“Today I exchanged messages with Larreta. It’s easier than arguing what to do. Debating is fine, but if measures are attacked in the public forum, more discontent is generated than those who produce the measures, “warned the governor.

In any case, he did not save gunpowder when speaking of the extensive controversy between the Nation and the City over the suspension of face-to-face classes, settled by the Supreme Court, but not yet passed.

“The government of the City decided to ignore a law, as it is a DNU, to do politics with the pandemic. That’s the biggest mistake we have, “Kicillof said.

And, in this sense, he also criticized the Court: “It is convenient to take joint measures. The AMBA is a unique epidemiological space. The only ones who can deny that are the judges of the Supreme Court, who argued that the AMBA existed “.

Vaccines and the case record

This Tuesday, Argentina registered 35,543 new cases of coronavirus and 745 deaths from covid, record for the country throughout the pandemic. The Province of Buenos Aires had 14,593 infections, just below its maximum mark (15,166, on April 16).

Kicillof explained that growth it is due to the arrival of the cold and of the new variants of coronavirus.

“In the AMBA the exponential rise even stagnated a bit with the measures. If not, last week we would have reached 24 thousand cases in the Province. But now the virus is intense, with cold and new varieties“, specified the former Minister of Economy of the Nation.

“We stop the exponential, but the cold comes and it was foreseeable that contagions would grow “, remarked. He also risked that a potential “third wave” would be “tremendously dangerous”.

Alberto Fernández, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Axel Kicillof, last September. Now they will coordinate restrictions.

In a very long interview, there were no clues about the restrictions that are negotiating City, Province and Nation. In this regard, he limited himself to pointing out: “A proliferation of infections must be respond to you with less contact“.

Anyway, he was hopeful in the vaccination progress: “Now the national government confirmed the arrival of a very considerable quantity of vaccines and that is also a factor that plays: When one looks at the age curve of cases and deaths, in those populations where vaccines reached the best, the risk of the virus falls “.

He recalled that the Province of Buenos Aires maintains conversations with half a dozen labs to acquire doses against the covid: “They are very advanced. It happens that in the field of vaccines, the demand is immense and the providers can’t keep up“.

“Almeyda asked me not to set up a circus”

On the other hand, he settled the controversy that had arisen with Matías Almeyda, who tried to buy vaccines for the entire city of Azul but found political impediments to do so.

Kicillof aired that he has already communicated with the former footballer, whom “they wanted to use politically.”

“He told me that a person had offered him. We got in touch with that person. That was it,” he said. “He asked me don’t set up a political circus. He wanted to collaborate, we directed it. The issue is that they wanted to use it politically, “he explained and ended the short circuit.

DS