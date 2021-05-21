The governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, announced on Thursday night that it will accompany the new restrictions imposed by the national government to reduce the cases of coronavirus infections.

Although past noon this Friday he is scheduled to hold a press conference To detail the measures that will be taken in Buenos Aires territory, he expressed his support through his social networks.

“We are going through the worst moment of the second wave. It is essential coordinate efforts to take care of life and reduce infections, while we move forward with vaccination, “Kicillof said on his Twitter account.

And he added: “For this reason, in the province of Buenos Aires, as always, we follow the measurements announced by the President “.

The first part of the message was dedicated to the Buenos Aires government, with which the Buenos Aires administration resumed dialogue in recent weeks, given the vertiginous advance of infections.

In this attempt to “coordinate efforts”, most of the negotiations to implement restrictions have been maintained by the Chiefs of Staff, Carlos Bianco for the Province and Felipe Miguel for the City.

However, they were not few either the talks between the Governor and the Head of Government, in addition to the face-to-face meetings they held.

Before Alberto Fernández’s announcement on the national chain, Kicillof held a virtual meeting with the vast majority of the mayors, in which he anticipated the measures and asked the communal chiefs to order tighter controls.

In addition, in dialogue with National Radio he had warned that the contagion curve “began to grow with the arrival of the cold and the new strains”, so “more careful measures must be taken”.

“This is not the time to think about legislative elections but only in the pandemic, “he took the opportunity to target the opposition.

And he added: “I am in vaccination campaign and not electoral“.

The deputy governor, Verónica Magario, also expressed her support for the decisions made by Alberto Fernández through Twitter.

“We must take all steps to move forward as we move forward with vaccination. The main thing is to take care of our health and that of the ones we love the most. As Alberto Fernández said: “In the face of the irreparable, it is necessary to understand the importance of being in solidarity and solidarity,” published the former mayor of the La Matanza Party.

Meanwhile, as it transpired and in keeping with the measures imposed at the national level, the following measures would be taken in the Province:

Restriction of circulation. It can only be circulated in the vicinity of the home, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., or for specially authorized reasons.

Suspension of social, economic, educational, religious and sports activities in person.

Only essential stores, home delivery and take away stores will work.

